Watch: Max Homa knocks into Rory McIlroy’s golf ball at The Match’s closest-to-the-hole playoff 

Max Homa teed off in The Match's ninth edition, alongside Rory McIlroy, Lexi Thompson, and Rose Zhang. The event featured a 12-hole Skin format tournament. However, the event resulted in a tie and the players engaged in a sudden playoff, with victory determined by the closest-to-the-pin challenge from a distance of 100 yards.

During the playoff, a humorous incident occurred involving Homa and McIlroy. The Northern Irishman took the first shot and the ball landed just a few inches away from the hole. However, Homa's subsequent shot collided with McIlroy's ball, inadvertently nudging it closer to the pin while the American's ball moved away from the hole.

The PGA Tour shared a video of the incident on its X platform (formerly Twitter), with the caption saying:

"Bumper golf 😅 @MaxHoma knocks into @McIlroyRory's ball and gives Rory closest to the pin at The Match."

Rory McIlroy won the tournament after winning three holes and the tiebreaker. McIlroy received $1.6 million in charitable contributions, thanks to an extra donation of $500,000 from an unidentified donor, after winning on the tiebreaker hole. He raised a total of $2.4 million for charity with his victory.

Speaking of his experience at the tournament, McIlroy said (via Reuters):

"I just think (I will remember) how much fun it was, being out here with Max and Rose and Lexi and playing at such a great facility. All these people out here, the atmosphere, it was a really cool night."

It was McIlroy's second outing at The Match after first featuring in it in December 2022. He teamed up with his best friend Tiger Woods at the tournament but lost to the team of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

The Match, which usually features celebrities and other sports players, had a mixed field for the first time. Max Homa, Rose Zhang, and Lexi Thompson made their debut at the event and had an incredible experience.

Speaking about her outing, Zhang said (via USA Today):

“It’s definitely an inspiration for me and all the other younglings who are kind of growing the game. I’ll definitely take it to heart and hopefully have more opportunities to come, going forward.”

When will Rory McIlroy play next?

Rory McIlroy is expected to tee off at this week's Cognizant Classic, which will take place from February 29 to March 3 in South Florida.

The Northern Irishman last played at the Genesis Invitational and finished in a tie for 24th place after four rounds. He finished with a score of 5-under — 12 strokes behind winner Hideki Matsuyama.

McIlroy started his 2024 PGA Tour season in February at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, where he finished in a tie for 66th place. The Northern Irish golfer started the year playing at the DP World Tour events. He finished runner-up at the 2024 Dubai Invitational and then won the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic.