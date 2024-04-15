How did LIV Golf players perform at 2024 Masters? Full performance and scores revealed

The Masters 2024 featured 13 players from LIV Golf, and only nine made the cut. Unlike last year, no LIV professional finished inside the top 5 of the leaderboard.

After four days of golf at Augusta National, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith emerged as the best performers on the LIV circuit. Both finished T6, aggregating at 2-under, nine strokes behind the leader Scottie Scheffler.

DeChambeau started with a bang, firing a 7-under 65 on Thursday. However, his performance deteriorated as the days progressed, shooting 73, 75 and 73 over the next three days. Smith shot 71, 72, 72 and 71 in four rounds to tie with DeChambeau as the LIV's best performer at the Masters.

Defending champion Jon Rahm, who switched to LIV, had a rough start to his campaign for consecutive green jackets, scoring 1-over-73 on Thursday, 2-over-74 on Friday and even-72 on Saturday. He remained unable to recapture his magic from 2023 in the final round on Sunday, shooting a 4-over-76.

Tyrrell Hatton was another player from the Saudi-backed circuit inside the top-10, aggregating at even par after 72 holes. Former champion Patrick Reed finished at T12 after shooting a 1-over.

Defending champion Jon Rahm joined the LIV Golf circuit following the 2022–23 season. Unfortunately, his first appearance in the major as a LIV golfer didn't make any impact, as he finished T45 after shooting a 9-over. He couldn't shoot below par in any of the rounds, posting 73, 76, 72 and 76 over the four days.

Last year, the PIF-backed circuit had a great debut at the Masters as Brooks Koepka had a 54-hole, two-stroke lead before ending up as a joint runner-up after the final round.

Phil Mickelson also finished as a runner-up after shooting 65 in the final round, becoming the oldest player to finish runner-up at Augusta National. Besides, Reed also finished T4 at the Masters 2023.

The scorecard of the LIV Golf players at the Masters explored

Cameron Smith waves his hat to the crowd on the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 Masters.

Here's the leaderboard for the LIV Golf professionals at the Masters:

T-6. Bryson DeChambeau: -2

T-6. Cameron Smith: -2

T-9. Tyrrell Hatton: E

T-12. Patrick Reed: +1

T-22. Joaquin Niemann: +4

T-43. Phil Mickelson: +8

T-45. Jon Rahm: +9

T-45. Brooks Koepka: +9

Sergio Garcia: CUT

Bubba Watson: CUT

Charl Schwartzel: CUT

Dustin Johnson: CUT

Adrian Meronk: CUT