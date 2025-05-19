How did each LIV Golfer perform at the PGA Championship 2025?

Three of the 16 LIV Golf members finished inside the top ten at the PGA Championship 2025. Bryson DeChambeau once again tied for second and emerged as the best performer from the circuit. Jon Rahm also had a great week, except for the final few holes, where he eventually tied for eighth. He was joined by Joaquin Niemann, who posted his best-ever finish at a major championship.

Richard Bland was decent in the first two rounds, where he shot 70. However, he carded a 76 on Day 3 and eventually tied for 37th. Tom McKibbin started well with rounds of 70 and 71, but weekend scores of 74 and 73 saw him finish just inside the top 50.

Tyrrell Hatton and David Puig finished at T60 after both faltered in the final round. While Hatton shot a 77, Puig carded a 79 to finish worse than expected. Sergio Garcia ended with a T67 finish and was at the bottom among the LIV Golf stars who made the cut.

The PGA Championship 2025 was a mixed bag for the LIV Golf stars, as only half of the contingent made the cut. Among those who missed the cut were heavyweights like Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Cameron Smith.

The likes of John Catlin and Patrick Reed missed the cut by a narrow margin, but other big names like Johnson, Mickelson, and Koepka turned in one of their worst showings at major championships.

Scorecard explored for the LIV Golf professionals at the PGA Championship 2025:

Here's a look at the positions of each LIV Golf professional at the PGA Championship 2025:

T2. Bryson DeChambeau: 6-under 278 (71, 68, 69, 70)

T8. Joaquin Niemann: 4-under 280 (74, 67, 71, 68)

T8. Jon Rahm: 4-under 280 (70, 70, 67, 73)

T37. Richard Bland: 1-over 285 (70, 69, 76, 70)

T50. Tom McKibbin: 4-over 288 (70, 71, 74, 73)

T60. Tyrrell Hatton: 6-over 290 (68, 73, 72, 77)

T60. David Puig: 6-over 290 (71, 72, 68, 79)

T67. Sergio Garcia: 7-over 291 (75, 68, 79, 69)

CUT. John Catlin: 3-over 145 (74, 71)

CUT. Patrick Reed: 4-over 146 (72, 74)

CUT. Dean Burmester: 6-over 148 (74, 74)

CUT. Cameron Smith: 7-over 149 (78, 71)

CUT. Martin Kaymer: 8-over 150 (78, 72)

CUT. Brooks Koepka: 9-over 151 (75, 76)

CUT. Phil Mickelson: 9-over 151 (79, 72)

CUT. Dustin Johnson: 12-over 154 (78, 76)

