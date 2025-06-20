How did Luke Clanton perform in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1?

Luke Clanton had a decent start to the Travelers Championship 2025 as he shot a 3-under 67 in the opening round. Following the first day’s action, he was tied for 15th alongside ten others.
On Thursday, June 19, Clanton teed off at TPC River Highlands for his second start on the PGA Tour as a professional. He began the round with a bogey but picked up birdies on the next two holes. He made another pair of a bogey and a birdie to shoot 34 on the front nine.
On the back nine, Clanton ensured he didn’t repeat his early mistakes and played bogey-free to shoot 33. Following Day 1 action, he was five strokes behind the leaders, Scottie Scheffler and Austin Eckroat.
Keegan Bradley, Wyndham Clark, and Rory McIlroy fired 64s to tie for third, while Cameron Young sat in solo sixth.
Here’s a look at the leaderboard for the Travelers Championship 2025 after Round 1:
- T1. Austin Eckroat: -8
- T1. Scottie Scheffler: -8
- T3. Wyndham Clark: -6
- T3. Rory McIlroy: -6
- T3. Keegan Bradley: -6
- 6. Cameron Young: -5
- T7. Davis Riley: -4
- T7. Nick Taylor: -4
- T7. Jason Day: -4
- T7. Adam Hadwin: -4
- T7. Max Greyserman: -4
- T7. Tommy Fleetwood: -4
- T7. Viktor Hovland: -4
- T7. Brian Harman: -4
- T15. Tom Kim: -3
- T15. Sam Burns: -3
- T15. Ben Griffin: -3
- T15. Harris English: -3
- T15. Gary Woodland: -3
- T15. Patrick Cantlay: -3
- T15. Sungjae Im: -3
- T15. Alex Noren: -3
- T15. Justin Thomas: -3
- T15. Collin Morikawa: -3
- T15. Luke Clanton: -3
Luke Clanton's hole-by-hole scorecard in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1 explored
Here's a look at Luke Clanton's hole-by-hole performance in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1:
- Hole 1 (Par 4): 5 (+1)
- Hole 2 (Par 4): 3 (E)
- Hole 3 (Par 4): 3 (-1)
- Hole 4 (Par 4): 4 (-1)
- Hole 5 (Par 3): 3 (-1)
- Hole 6 (Par 5): 5 (-1)
- Hole 7 (Par 4): 5 (E)
- Hole 8 (Par 3): 2 (-1)
- Hole 9 (Par 4): 4 (-1)
- OUT: 34 (-1)
- Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 (-1)
- Hole 11 (Par 3): 3 (-2)
- Hole 12 (Par 4): 3 (-2)
- Hole 13 (Par 5): 5 (-2)
- Hole 14 (Par 4): 4 (-2)
- Hole 15 (Par 4): 3 (-3)
- Hole 16 (Par 3): 3 (-3)
- Hole 17 (Par 4): 4 (-3)
- Hole 18 (Par 4): 4 (-3)
- IN: 33 (-2)
- Total: 67 (-3)