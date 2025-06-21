How did Lydia Ko perform in the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 2?

Lydia Ko's struggles at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship continued in the second round as well, as she shot 73. However, she managed to make the cut after finishing at 4-over in two rounds.

On Friday, June 20, Ko entered the Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco at 3-over. She started with a bogey and a birdie on the first two holes but picked up two more bogeys to shoot 38 on the front nine.

On the back nine, Lydia Ko made pars on seven holes, except the 12th and 14th, where she sank a bogey and a birdie, respectively. Following the 36-hole play, she was at 4-over and 10 strokes behind the lead.

Jeeno Thitikul shot 2-under 70 on Day 2 and was among the handful to shoot under par. She now has a three-shot lead over Minjee Lee and Rio Takeda at 6-under.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship after Round 2:

1. Jeeno Thitikul: -6

T2. Minjee Lee: -3

T2. Rio Takeda: -3

4. Lexi Thompson: -2

T5. Somi Lee: -1

T5. Auston Kim: -1

T5. Chisato Iwai: -1

T8. Shinsil Bang: E

T8. Yealimi Noh: E

T8. Miyu Yamashita: E

T11. Ruixin Liu: +1

T11. Mi Hyang Lee: +1

T11. Hye-Jin Choi: +1

T11. Youmin Hwang: +1

T11. Maja Stark: +1

T16. Brianna Do: +2

T16. Ana Belac: +2

T16. Jenny Bae: +2

T16. Peiyun Chien: +2

T16. Esther Henseleit: +2

T16. Angel Yin: +2

T16. Leona Maguire: +2

T16. Nelly Korda: +2

T16. Brooke M. Henderson: +2

Lydia Ko's hole-by-hole performance in the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 1

Here's a look at Lydia Ko's performance in the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 1:

Hole 1, Par 5: 6 (+1)

6 (+1) Hole 2, Par 4: 3 (-1)

3 (-1) Hole 3, Par 5: 5 (E)

5 (E) Hole 4, Par 3: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) Hole 5, Par 4: 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 6, Par 4: 5 (+2)

5 (+2) Hole 7, Par 4: 3 (+1)

3 (+1) Hole 8, Par 3: 3 (E)

3 (E) Hole 9, Par 5: 5 (E)

5 (E) OUT: 38 (+1)

Hole 10, Par 4: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) Hole 11, Par 4: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) Hole 12, Par 4: 5 (+1)

5 (+1) Hole 13, Par 3: 3 (+1)

3 (+1) Hole 14, Par 5: 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 15, Par 4: 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 16, Par 4: 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 17, Par 3: 3 (E)

3 (E) Hole 18, Par 4: 4 (E)

4 (E) IN: 35 (E)

Total: 73 (+1)

