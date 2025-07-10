How did Lydia Ko perform in Round 1 of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship?

Lydia Ko had a tough start at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, finishing her first round with a score of 2-over 73. She is currently tied for 76th on the leaderboard and will need a strong second round to stay in contention.

Ko began her round on the 10th hole and opened with a bogey on the par-4. She bounced back with birdies on the 13th and 18th holes to complete her back nine at 1-under 35. However, her front nine proved more challenging.

She dropped shots with bogeys on the 1st, 5th and 6th holes and made a double bogey on the par-3 8th. Birdies on the 7th and 9th holes helped her recover slightly, but she still finished her front nine at 3-over 38. This brought her total to 2-over for the day.

Here is a hole-by-hole scorecard of Lydia Ko from round 1:

Back Nine (In): 35 (-1)

Hole 10 (Par 4): Bogey – 5

Hole 11 (Par 4): Par – 4

Hole 12 (Par 4): Par – 4

Hole 13 (Par 4): Birdie – 3

Hole 14 (Par 3): Par – 3

Hole 15 (Par 5): Par – 5

Hole 16 (Par 3): Par – 3

Hole 17 (Par 4): Par – 4

Hole 18 (Par 5): Birdie – 4

Front Nine (Out): 38 (+3)

Hole 1 (Par 4): Bogey – 5

Hole 2 (Par 3): Par – 3

Hole 3 (Par 4): Par – 4

Hole 4 (Par 4): Par – 4

Hole 5 (Par 3): Bogey – 4

Hole 6 (Par 4): Bogey – 5

Hole 7 (Par 5): Birdie – 4

Hole 8 (Par 3): Double Bogey – 5

Hole 9 (Par 5): Birdie – 4

Total: 73 (+2)

For her round stats, Ko hit nine of 13 fairways and averaged 241.0 yards in driving distance. She made 31 putts and hit 14 out of 18 greens in regulation. She also made her only sand save attempt successfully.

Lydia Ko reflects on her first Major win at Evian 10 years later

It has been a decade since Lydia Ko made history at the Amundi Evian Championship in 2015. The New Zealander was just 18 at the time and in her second year on the LPGA Tour. With that victory, she became the youngest Major champion in history, a record she had been chasing throughout the season.

“In every major championship I played, everyone was asking if I was going to break the record, so when you get to the final chance, you think that it is probably not going to happen,” Ko shared while looking back at her historic win in an interview with Golfweek.

Lydia Ko at the The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

The victory came with several unforgettable moments. Ko watched the tournament flag come down, shared the stage with Rolex representatives during the prize ceremony and received a special Rolex watch awarded to Major winners.

This week, Lydia Ko returns to the Amundi Evian Championship, looking to add another strong finish. Last year, she placed T39 at the event. So far in 2025, she has competed in 10 tournaments, made nine cuts, secured one win at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and earned three top-10 finishes.

