How did Lydia Ko perform in Round 1 of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open?

Lydia Ko is competing at the US Women's Open this week at the Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin. She is currently placed T64 in the ongoing Round 1 of the Major Championship.

Ko started her campaign at the US Women's Open this week on a lacklustre note. She hit a bogey on the par-4 12th hole to begin her day at the course. However, she soon recovered with a birdie on the par-4 15th hole. Her journey post that was nothing short of rocky.

The World No. 3 carded a double bogey on the par-5 1 first hole. She later posted two birdies and one bogey to finish her round. In total, she hit three birdies, two bogeys, and one double bogey to score 1-over 73.

Rio Takeda, Yealimi Noh, Im Jin Hee, Kim A-lim, and Miyu Yamashita are leading the standings with a total score of 4-under at the time of writing.

"It's more to keep myself more motivated" - Lydia Ko on chasing a career grand slam

Lydia Ko at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open (Source: Getty)

Lydia Ko has won two Major Championships in her career - the Evian Championship in 2015 and the AIG Women's Open in 2024. However, she is yet to win three more Majors to complete a career grand slam.

This week, she is at Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin to claim a US Women's Open title, a Major Championship that she is chasing with intent. Heading into the second Major of the season this week, Ko talked about her career grand slam chase.

"I think as long as I'm playing, it's always good to have a goal so that when I'm working on things, I'm always going forward and not trying to think, 'Oh, I did this, so who cares?' It's more to keep myself more motivated. Hopefully not, but even if I never win a U.S. Women's Open, I don't think I'm going to wake up from my sleep and go, 'I never won'," she was quoted as saying by the LPGA Tour.

Although the Kiwi golfer mentioned that she will be elated if she can win the Major event this week, she won't tie that into her identity.

"I'm very proud of the things that have happened, and I would be over the moon if I, especially this week, come off with a trophy. But I don't think that's going to connect me more so to my identity later on," she added.

Lydia Ko is one of the marquee names on the LPGA Tour. The 28-year-old is already a member of the LPGA Hall of Fame and has 23 LPGA Tour titles to her name.

