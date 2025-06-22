Lydia Ko finds herself tied for 12th (as of this writing) at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a total score of 5-over par. In the final round on Sunday, she shot a 1-under 71, her best round of the tournament.

Ko started with four straight pars before making a bogey on the par-4 5th hole. She recovered quickly with birdies on the 7th and 9th holes, ending the front nine with a one-under 36. On the back nine, she made a bogey on the 13th but followed it up with a birdie on the 15th, closing the back nine in 35 strokes. Her total for the round was 71.

In Round 3 she posted 74, 2-over par. Her round included six bogeys and four birdies. Ko finished her second round in 73 strokes, finishing 1-over par. Her round included four bogeys and three birdies. In the opening round, she finished with a score of 3-over par, posting four bogeys and one lone birdie.

Here is Lydia Ko's hole-by-hole scorecard from Round 4:

Front Nine (Out):

Hole 1 (Par 5) – 5

Hole 2 (Par 4) – 4

Hole 3 (Par 5) – 5

Hole 4 (Par 3) – 3

Hole 5 (Par 4) – 5

Hole 6 (Par 4) – 4

Hole 7 (Par 4) – 3

Hole 8 (Par 3) – 3

Hole 9 (Par 5) – 4

Out: 36 strokes

Back Nine (In):

Hole 10 (Par 4) – 4

Hole 11 (Par 4) – 4

Hole 12 (Par 4) – 4

Hole 13 (Par 3) – 4

Hole 14 (Par 5) – 5

Hole 15 (Par 4) – 3

Hole 16 (Par 4) – 4

Hole 17 (Par 3) – 3

Hole 18 (Par 4) – 4

In: 35 strokes

Lydia Ko's fourth round total: 71 strokes (-1)

This was Lydia Ko’s ninth start of the 2025 season. She has already won the HSBC Women’s World Championship and recorded three top-10 finishes this year.

How much would Lydia Ko earn if she holds her position after the final round?

As of now, Lydia Ko is tied for 12th place at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. While the final round is still in progress and leaderboard positions may shift, a T14 finish could earn her $203,046. The total prize purse for this year is $12 million.

Here’s the full prize money breakdown for all positions:

Winner: $ 1,800,000

2: $ 1,059,642

3: $ 768,695

4: $ 594,645

5: $ 478,624

6: $ 391,599

7: $ 327,783

8: $ 287,176

9: $ 258,168

10: $ 234,959

11: $ 217,550

12: $ 203,046

13: $ 190,282

14: $ 178,684

15: $ 168,238

16: $ 158,957

17: $ 150,840

18: $ 143,876

19: $ 138,077

20: $ 133,430

21: $ 128,796

22: $ 124,149

23: $ 119,514

24: $ 114,868

25: $ 110,810

26: $ 106,751

27: $ 102,681

28: $ 98,623

29: $ 94,564

30: $ 91,083

31: $ 87,601

32: $ 84,119

33: $ 80,637

34: $ 77,155

35: $ 74,261

36: $ 71,356

37: $ 68,462

38: $ 65,556

39: $ 62,651

40: $ 60,333

41: $ 58,016

42: $ 55,699

43: $ 53,370

44: $ 51,052

45: $ 49,311

46: $ 47,570

47: $ 45,829

48: $ 44,088

49: $ 42,347

50: $ 40,606

51: $ 39,453

52: $ 38,289

53: $ 37,125

54: $ 35,972

55: $ 34,807

56: $ 33,643

57: $ 32,490

58: $ 31,325

59: $ 30,172

60: $ 29,008

61: $ 28,431

62: $ 27,843

63: $ 27,267

64: $ 26,690

65: $ 26,102

66: $ 25,526

67: $ 24,949

68: $ 24,361

69: $ 23,785

70: $ 23,208

71: $ 22,920

72: $ 22,620

73: $ 22,332

74: $ 22,044

75: $ 21,779

76: $ 21,503

77: $ 21,229

78: $20,959

Missed Cut: $4,000

