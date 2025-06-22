Lydia Ko finds herself tied for 12th (as of this writing) at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a total score of 5-over par. In the final round on Sunday, she shot a 1-under 71, her best round of the tournament.
Ko started with four straight pars before making a bogey on the par-4 5th hole. She recovered quickly with birdies on the 7th and 9th holes, ending the front nine with a one-under 36. On the back nine, she made a bogey on the 13th but followed it up with a birdie on the 15th, closing the back nine in 35 strokes. Her total for the round was 71.
In Round 3 she posted 74, 2-over par. Her round included six bogeys and four birdies. Ko finished her second round in 73 strokes, finishing 1-over par. Her round included four bogeys and three birdies. In the opening round, she finished with a score of 3-over par, posting four bogeys and one lone birdie.
Here is Lydia Ko's hole-by-hole scorecard from Round 4:
Front Nine (Out):
- Hole 1 (Par 5) – 5
- Hole 2 (Par 4) – 4
- Hole 3 (Par 5) – 5
- Hole 4 (Par 3) – 3
- Hole 5 (Par 4) – 5
- Hole 6 (Par 4) – 4
- Hole 7 (Par 4) – 3
- Hole 8 (Par 3) – 3
- Hole 9 (Par 5) – 4
- Out: 36 strokes
Back Nine (In):
- Hole 10 (Par 4) – 4
- Hole 11 (Par 4) – 4
- Hole 12 (Par 4) – 4
- Hole 13 (Par 3) – 4
- Hole 14 (Par 5) – 5
- Hole 15 (Par 4) – 3
- Hole 16 (Par 4) – 4
- Hole 17 (Par 3) – 3
- Hole 18 (Par 4) – 4
- In: 35 strokes
Lydia Ko's fourth round total: 71 strokes (-1)
This was Lydia Ko’s ninth start of the 2025 season. She has already won the HSBC Women’s World Championship and recorded three top-10 finishes this year.
How much would Lydia Ko earn if she holds her position after the final round?
As of now, Lydia Ko is tied for 12th place at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. While the final round is still in progress and leaderboard positions may shift, a T14 finish could earn her $203,046. The total prize purse for this year is $12 million.
Here’s the full prize money breakdown for all positions:
- Winner: $ 1,800,000
- 2: $ 1,059,642
- 3: $ 768,695
- 4: $ 594,645
- 5: $ 478,624
- 6: $ 391,599
- 7: $ 327,783
- 8: $ 287,176
- 9: $ 258,168
- 10: $ 234,959
- 11: $ 217,550
- 12: $ 203,046
- 13: $ 190,282
- 14: $ 178,684
- 15: $ 168,238
- 16: $ 158,957
- 17: $ 150,840
- 18: $ 143,876
- 19: $ 138,077
- 20: $ 133,430
- 21: $ 128,796
- 22: $ 124,149
- 23: $ 119,514
- 24: $ 114,868
- 25: $ 110,810
- 26: $ 106,751
- 27: $ 102,681
- 28: $ 98,623
- 29: $ 94,564
- 30: $ 91,083
- 31: $ 87,601
- 32: $ 84,119
- 33: $ 80,637
- 34: $ 77,155
- 35: $ 74,261
- 36: $ 71,356
- 37: $ 68,462
- 38: $ 65,556
- 39: $ 62,651
- 40: $ 60,333
- 41: $ 58,016
- 42: $ 55,699
- 43: $ 53,370
- 44: $ 51,052
- 45: $ 49,311
- 46: $ 47,570
- 47: $ 45,829
- 48: $ 44,088
- 49: $ 42,347
- 50: $ 40,606
- 51: $ 39,453
- 52: $ 38,289
- 53: $ 37,125
- 54: $ 35,972
- 55: $ 34,807
- 56: $ 33,643
- 57: $ 32,490
- 58: $ 31,325
- 59: $ 30,172
- 60: $ 29,008
- 61: $ 28,431
- 62: $ 27,843
- 63: $ 27,267
- 64: $ 26,690
- 65: $ 26,102
- 66: $ 25,526
- 67: $ 24,949
- 68: $ 24,361
- 69: $ 23,785
- 70: $ 23,208
- 71: $ 22,920
- 72: $ 22,620
- 73: $ 22,332
- 74: $ 22,044
- 75: $ 21,779
- 76: $ 21,503
- 77: $ 21,229
- 78: $20,959
- Missed Cut: $4,000