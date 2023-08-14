How many FedEx Cup ranking spots did Lucas Glover jump after the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship win?

After defeating Patrick Cantlay in a two-way playoff, Lucas Glover registered his second consecutive victory on the PGA Tour at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday. Thanks to the 2000 points he received, he made a huge jump on the updated FedEx Cup rankings of 45 places to sit fourth, up from the 49th spot.
Glover now has 2,885 points and is just 69 points behind third-ranked Rory McIlroy. He will next play at the second post-season playoff event, the 2023 BMW Championship.
After winning in back-to-back weeks on the PGA Tour, Lucas Glover was quoted as saying by Golf Monthly:
''If you would have told me this three months ago, I'd tell you, you're crazy. But at the same time, if you asked me legitimately did I think I was capable, I'd say yes, even then. It's just one of those sad ways athletes are wired."
How did Lucas Glover perform at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?
After winning the 2023 Wyndham Championship just a week earlier, Lucas Glover started off his campaign at TPC Southwind with a magnificent round of 4 under 66. He followed it up with a bogey-less second round of 6 under 66 and scored four birdies and an eagle.
Glover started his third round as the table topper and scored 4 under 66 with the help of five birdies and a bogey. On Sunday, he again started with a one-stroke lead against then-second-ranked Taylor Moore. He scored a 1 under 69 and finished in tied first position with Patrick Cantlay and advanced to a playoff.
Finally, after winning the playoff match against Cantlay at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lucas Glover lifted his sixth PGA Tour title.
Who is leading the FedEx Cup rankings after the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?
Below are the players and their points in the updated rankings after the TPC Southwind event:
- 1: Jon Rahm - 3,386
- 2: Scottie Scheffler - 3,238
- 3: Rory McIlroy - 2,954
- 4: Lucas Glover - 2,885
- 5: Patrick Cantlay - 2,643
- 6: Max Homa - 2,451
- 7: Viktor Hovland - 2,024
- 8: Wyndham Clark - 1,957
- 9: Brian Harman - 1,919
- 10: Tommy Fleetwood - 1,834
- 11: Keegan Bradley - 1,818
- 12: Rickie Fowler - 1,752
- 13: Tony Finau - 1,672
- 14: Taylor Moore - 1,633
- 15: Russell Henley - 1,618
- 16: Nick Taylor - 1,593
- 17: Si Woo Kim - 1,572
- 18: Tom Kim - 1,552
- 19: Xander Schauffele - 1,536
- 20: Adam Schenk - 1,536
- 21: Jason Day - 1,531
- 22: Collin Morikawa - 1,476
- 23: Emiliano Grillo - 1,443
- 24: Sepp Straka - 1,431
- 25: Corey Conners - 1,426
- 26: Tyrrell Hatton - 1,425
- 27: Jordan Spieth - 1,422
- 28: Sungjae Im - 1,420
- 29: Chris Kirk - 1,361
- 30: Sam Burns - 1,361
- 31: Sahith Theegala - 1,294
- 32: Justin Rose - 1,256
- 33: Kurt Kitayama - 1,242
- 34: Denny McCarthy - 1,192
- 35: Seamus Power - 1,147
- 36: Lee Hodges - 1,144
- 37: Adam Hadwin - 1,108
- 38: Byeong Hun An - 1,107
- 39: Adam Svensson - 1,080
- 40: Matt Fitzpatrick - 1,063
- 41: Andrew Putnam - 1,048
- 42: Eric Cole - 1,042
- 43: J.T. Poston - 1,037
- 44: Brendon Todd - 1,017
- 45: Cam Davis - 1,008
- 46: Cameron Young - 981
- 47: Hideki Matsuyama - 942
- 48: Tom Hoge - 941
- 49: Harris English - 940
- 50: Patrick Rodgers - 939
The PGA Tour will now move to Olympia Fields North Course for the 2023 BMW Championship. The tournament commences on August 17 and will be a four-day affair. The event will also have a $20 million prize purse and the above-mentioned 50 players will play in it.