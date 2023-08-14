How many FedEx Cup ranking spots did Lucas Glover jump after the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship win?

After defeating Patrick Cantlay in a two-way playoff, Lucas Glover registered his second consecutive victory on the PGA Tour at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday. Thanks to the 2000 points he received, he made a huge jump on the updated FedEx Cup rankings of 45 places to sit fourth, up from the 49th spot.

Glover now has 2,885 points and is just 69 points behind third-ranked Rory McIlroy. He will next play at the second post-season playoff event, the 2023 BMW Championship.

After winning in back-to-back weeks on the PGA Tour, Lucas Glover was quoted as saying by Golf Monthly:

''If you would have told me this three months ago, I'd tell you, you're crazy. But at the same time, if you asked me legitimately did I think I was capable, I'd say yes, even then. It's just one of those sad ways athletes are wired."

How did Lucas Glover perform at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

After winning the 2023 Wyndham Championship just a week earlier, Lucas Glover started off his campaign at TPC Southwind with a magnificent round of 4 under 66. He followed it up with a bogey-less second round of 6 under 66 and scored four birdies and an eagle.

Glover started his third round as the table topper and scored 4 under 66 with the help of five birdies and a bogey. On Sunday, he again started with a one-stroke lead against then-second-ranked Taylor Moore. He scored a 1 under 69 and finished in tied first position with Patrick Cantlay and advanced to a playoff.

Finally, after winning the playoff match against Cantlay at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lucas Glover lifted his sixth PGA Tour title.

Who is leading the FedEx Cup rankings after the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Below are the players and their points in the updated rankings after the TPC Southwind event:

1: Jon Rahm - 3,386

2: Scottie Scheffler - 3,238

3: Rory McIlroy - 2,954

4: Lucas Glover - 2,885

5: Patrick Cantlay - 2,643

6: Max Homa - 2,451

7: Viktor Hovland - 2,024

8: Wyndham Clark - 1,957

9: Brian Harman - 1,919

10: Tommy Fleetwood - 1,834

11: Keegan Bradley - 1,818

12: Rickie Fowler - 1,752

13: Tony Finau - 1,672

14: Taylor Moore - 1,633

15: Russell Henley - 1,618

16: Nick Taylor - 1,593

17: Si Woo Kim - 1,572

18: Tom Kim - 1,552

19: Xander Schauffele - 1,536

20: Adam Schenk - 1,536

21: Jason Day - 1,531

22: Collin Morikawa - 1,476

23: Emiliano Grillo - 1,443

24: Sepp Straka - 1,431

25: Corey Conners - 1,426

26: Tyrrell Hatton - 1,425

27: Jordan Spieth - 1,422

28: Sungjae Im - 1,420

29: Chris Kirk - 1,361

30: Sam Burns - 1,361

31: Sahith Theegala - 1,294

32: Justin Rose - 1,256

33: Kurt Kitayama - 1,242

34: Denny McCarthy - 1,192

35: Seamus Power - 1,147

36: Lee Hodges - 1,144

37: Adam Hadwin - 1,108

38: Byeong Hun An - 1,107

39: Adam Svensson - 1,080

40: Matt Fitzpatrick - 1,063

41: Andrew Putnam - 1,048

42: Eric Cole - 1,042

43: J.T. Poston - 1,037

44: Brendon Todd - 1,017

45: Cam Davis - 1,008

46: Cameron Young - 981

47: Hideki Matsuyama - 942

48: Tom Hoge - 941

49: Harris English - 940

50: Patrick Rodgers - 939

The PGA Tour will now move to Olympia Fields North Course for the 2023 BMW Championship. The tournament commences on August 17 and will be a four-day affair. The event will also have a $20 million prize purse and the above-mentioned 50 players will play in it.