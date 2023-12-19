How many Golf Majors has Matt Kuchar won? Exploring the golfer’s record

Matt Kuchar was recently seen at the 2023 PNC Championship with his son, Cameron, as the father-son duo finished in T5 position. Kuchar started the tournament strongly and even led the championship at one point.

The 45-year-old golfer has enjoyed decent success in professional golf and has won nine times on the PGA Tour. Before that, Kuchar played on the Nationwide Tour where he won the 2006 Henrico County Open.

However, a Major tournament victory has evaded Matt Kuchar despite consistent performances on the PGA Tour. The American golfer has played in all the Major tournaments and has finished in the top 10, twelve times in his career.

His best finish came at the 2017 Open Championship where he was the runner-up behind the victor Jordan Spieth. Matt Kuchar's best Major championship performances have come at the Masters Tournament where he was placed T3, T4 and T5 on three different occasions.

Kuchar is one of the most prominent golfers on the PGA Tour to have never won a Major championship. However, he has enjoyed massive success on several tours around the world, including the Japan Golf Tour and the PGA Tour of Australia.

Matt Kuchar and son Cameron were unstoppable at the 2023 PNC Championship amidst soggy weather

Matt Kuchar and son Cameron at PNC Championship (Image via Getty)

The first round of the 2023 PNC Championship had light drizzle and the Ritz-Carlton golf course was soggy. However, that didn't stop Matt Kuchar and son Cameron from nearly setting a course record.

The father-son duo was unstoppable and hit a 15-under 57 and established a strong 3-shot lead over their competitors. The American golfer was lucky as the weather quickly worsened after the father-son duo teed off.

Kuchar said via SBNation:

“This weather right now is worse than we played in. We had a light drizzle. That 7:30 tee time, first off, wind wasn’t bad so conditions were fairly soft. I think we got lucky with the best of it.”

However, Team Kuchar wasn't able to carry their momentum into the final round and had to settle for a T5 position, which they shared with Tiger Woods and his son Charlie.

Team Kuchar appeared for the third time at the 2023 PNC Championship and their chemistry has grown considerably each year. Maybe, next year, the duo will challenge for the title.