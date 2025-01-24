Twenty-one golfers have withdrawn from the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. Eleven players opted out of the competition ahead of the start of the event on Wednesday, January 22.

Xander Schauffele withdrew from the competition because of a rib injury. Later, Akshay Bhatia, Nicolai Højgaard, Collin Morikawa, Tyler McCumber, and Mackenzie Hughes also withdrew along with Will Zalatoris. Ryan Moore replaced Zalatoris but ended up withdrawing from the competition as well.

The tournament has already seen several withdrawals, and play was suspended due to darkness on Thursday, January 23. Subsequently, nine players opted out of the competition on Thursday.

Max Homa struggled during the competition after shooting a 77 in the first round. In the second round, his struggles continued as he made four bogeys on the front nine. He was playing at 4-over for the round and then withdrew from the competition.

In addition to Homa, Nate Lashley, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Roy, and Emiliano Grillo also withdrew from the event. Meanwhile, Braden Thornberry withdrew after playing the front nine of the first round on Wednesday.

There have been several reasons for the players to withdraw from the competition. Some were reportedly struggling with illness, and a flu bug was found at Torrey Pines.

Some withdrew as the Genesis Invitational is reportedly moving to Torrey Pines because of the Los Angeles fire. Since Genesis is a signature event with a larger purse, players prefer to play in that.

Meanwhile, several players opted out of the competition on Thursday as the play was suspended due to darkness. It's a regular PGA Tour event that has a cutline after 36 holes. Some players, who were on the verge of missing the cut, withdrew from the competition.

Here is the list of players who withdrew from the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open:

Ryan Moore Will Zalatoris Gary Woodland Xander Schauffele Collin Morikawa Nicolai Hojgaard Tyler McCumber Akshay Bhatia Bronson Burgoon Harry Hall Chesson Hadley Braden Thornberry Nate Lashley Hayden Buckley Kevin Roy Max Homa David Lipsky Max McGreevy Paul Peterson Philip Knowles Emiliano Grillo

When will the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open resume for the second round?

The 2025 Farmers Insurance Open will resume its second round on Friday, January 24, at 10:30 a.m. ET. Afterward, players making the cut will tee off for the third round. It is a regular PGA Tour event, and only players making the cut after 36 holes will compete in the final two rounds over the weekend.

Meanwhile, after the unfinished second round, Lanto Griffin and Ludvig Åberg are in the lead at 6-under, followed by Danny Walker. Hayden Springer is tied for fourth place with Chris Gotterup and Sungjae Im.

Ludvig Åberg has been pretty impressive with his game this week. He started his outing with a solid round of 63 in the first round. He teed off on the tenth hole of the Torrey Pines North Course, making birdies on the first three holes of the round. He then carded a birdie on the 14th and an eagle on the 17th.

On the back nine, he made four birdies and one bogey for a round of 9-under 63 and then played a round of 3-over 75 in the second round on the South Course of Torrey Pines. However, he still managed to maintain the lead in the game. The PGA Tour event is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, January 25.

