How many holes-in-one does Patrick Reed have? Past record explored

Patrick Reed had six aces in his professional golf career so far, with his last ace coming at the opening round of the LIV Golf Adelaide, where he tied for 37th place after the first round with an over-par score. In the same round, he dropped the sixth eagle of his career on the 12th hole along with one birdie and three bogeys on the last nine. He had one birdie on the front nine to finish the first round at 73.

Reed had another eagle in the opening round of the 2020 US Open. He dropped a hole-in-one in the seventh hole of the first round along with one birdie on the front nine and three more birdies on the back nine to finish at 66. He scored 70 in the second round with five birdies and 77 in the third round with three birdies. He had 74 in the last round with one birdie.

Before the LIV Golf Adelaide, Reed played at the LIV Golf Riyadh last week, finishing T44 with a score of 2 under 214.

He also played three DP World Tour events in 2025, including a T10 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, a T8 at the Ras al Khaimah Championship, and a T60 at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, where he scored 9 under 279, 11 under 277, and 2 under 286, respectively.

How did Patrick Reed perform in the 2024 LIV season?

Patrick Reed had four top 10 finishes in the 2024 LIV season including a T3 at the LIV Golf Houston, a T4 at the LIV Golf Andalucía, a T9 at the LIV Golf Miami, and a T10 at the LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play with 13 under 203, 3 under 210, 6 under 210 and 3 under 69, respectively. Here's the entire list of Reed’s 2024 performances:

LIV Golf Mayakoba at the El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba: T17, 64-73-73, 210 (-3)

LIV Golf Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Country Club: T39, 72-66-72, 210 (E)

LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: T37, 65-70-73, 208 (-2)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Country Club: T29, 67-69-69, 205 (-5)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T9, 69-69-72, 210 (-6)

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T22, 67-66-72, 205 (-11)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T14, 71-68-66, 205 (-8)

LIV Golf Houston at the Golf Club of Houston: T3, 67-68-68, 203 (-13)

LIV Golf Nashville at the Grove: T32, 72-70-67, 209 (-4)

LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T4, 72-71-67, 210 (-3)

LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T27, 72-68-70, 210 (-3)

LIV Golf Greenbrier at The Old White Course: T15, 70-66-63, 199 (-11)

LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T30, 68-74-69, 211 (+1)

LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play at the Maridoe Golf Club: T10, 69, 69 (-3)

