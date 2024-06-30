How many LIV Golf players qualified for the 2024 Olympics? Exploring the full list

Seven LIV golfers have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Initially, six LIV players made it to the Olympics. However, Mito Pereira earned a last-minute entry into the field after his compatriot, Cristobal del Solar, withdrew from the competition.

Del Solar opted to focus on earning his PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour, leading to his withdrawal from the Olympics. Mito Pereira will now represent Chile at the international golf event alongside Joaquin Niemann.

Other LIV golfers qualified for the Paris Olympics include Jon Rahm, who will represent Spain, along with David Puig. Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer will play for Mexico, while Adrian Meronk will be representing Poland.

Despite many top performers from the Saudi Circuit making it to the Olympics, LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau will miss the games this year. Although he won the US Open in 2024, he did not accumulate enough points to secure a spot in the Olympics. PGA Tour players, including Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Wyndham Clark, will represent Team USA in Paris.

DeChambeau expressed disappointment at failing to qualify for the Olympics. Ahead of the LIV Golf Nashville event, he opened up about the games, saying (via NBC Sports):

“It’s disappointing, but I understand the decisions I made, and the way things have played out has not been necessarily perfectly according to plan. I’ve done my best up until now to give myself a chance according to the OWGR, but I realize and respect where the current situation of the game is, albeit it’s frustrating and disappointing."

Bryson DeChambeau has had bad luck with the Olympics, having previously missed the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. However, he is hopeful to make it in 2028.

"Hopefully 2028 will be a little different situation, and it will make it that much sweeter," DeChambeau added.

Golfers qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Here is a list of the golfers who qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Argentina - Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti

Australia - Jason Day, Min Woo Lee

Austria - Sepp Straka

Belgium - Thomas Detry, Adrien Dumont du Chassart

Canada - Corey Conners, Nick Taylor

Chile - Mito Periera, Joaquin Niemann

China - Zecheng Dou, Carl Yuan

Chinese Taipei - CT Pan, Kevin Yu

Colombia - Nico Echevarria, Camillo Villages

Denmark - Nicolai Hojgaard, Thorbjorn Olesen

Finland - Sami Valimaki

France - Matthieu Pavon, Victor Perez

Germany - Stephan Jaeger, Matti Schmid

Great Britain - Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

India - Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubshankar Sharma

Ireland - Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy

Italy - Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi

Japan - Hideki Matsuyama, Keita Nakajima

Malaysia - Gavin Green

Mexico - Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz

Netherlands - Darius van Driel, Joost Luiten

New Zealand - Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier

Norway - Viktor Hovland, Kris Ventura

Paraguay - Fabrizio Zanotti

Poland - Adrian Meronk

Puerto Rico - Rafael Campos

South Africa - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik Van Rooyen

South Korea - Byeong Hun An, Tom Kim

Spain - Jon Rahm, David Puig

Sweden - Ludvig Aberg, Alex Noren

Thailand - Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Phachara Khongwatmai

United States - Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

The 2024 Paris Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 10.