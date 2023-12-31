“How many Majors does this guy have?”; “Who?” - Patrick Cantlay’s veiled dig at Jon Rahm and others didn't sit well with golf fans

In a recent interview with Golf Magazine's Dylan Dethier, Patrick Cantlay discussed golfers who transitioned to the LIV league. He even expressed his lack of interest in joining the Saudi-backed league and confirmed that he had declined all the offers that he had received in the past.

Patrick Cantlay said:

“It’s a personal calculation based on your values, your priorities, etc. So I don’t think it’s a surprise that there’s a certain type of player that’s tended to go over there, on the whole. For me? I have no plans on joining LIV. I don’t plan on joining LIV. I see myself playing on the PGA Tour. I declined offers. Pre and post joining the board. And the most recent offer I got, I declined in the same meeting that my management team brought it to me.”

However, Cantlay's remarks didn't sit well with golf fans, who speculated that the 31-year-old golfer might have been referring to Jon Rahm, who recently made the move to the breakthrough league.

One fan inquired about the number of Majors Cantlay has won.

While another questioned his major victories and the likelihood of getting exemptions.

Another user commented:

Check out a few more reactions from golf fans:

How did Patrick Cantlay fare in 2023?

In 2023, Patrick Cantlay competed in 20 events, successfully making the cut in 18 of them. Among these, he secured top-10 finishes nine times on the tour.

Cantlay has delivered standout performances, notably securing a T2 position at the Shriners Children's Open. Additionally, he achieved a solo third position in two events: the Genesis Invitational and RBC Heritage.

Patrick Cantlay’s 2023 finishes include:

Shriners Children's Open- T2

Sentry Tournament of Champions- T16

The American Express- T26

WM Phoenix Open- Missed Cut

The Genesis Invitational- 3

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard- T4

THE PLAYERS Championship- T19

Masters Tournament- T14

RBC Heritage- 3

Zurich Classic of New Orleans- T4

Wells Fargo Championship- T21

PGA Championship- T9

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday- T30

U.S. Open- T14

Travelers Championship- T4

Genesis Scottish Open- Missed Cut

The Open- T33

FedEx St. Jude Championship- 2-y

BMW Championship- T15

TOUR Championship- 5.