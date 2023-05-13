How many majors has Scottie Scheffler won? Exploring the golfer’s wins ahead of PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler, a skilled American professional golfer, has risen to prominence on the prestigious PGA Tour. Scheffler, who was born on June 21, 1996, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, and raised in Dallas, Texas, has demonstrated exceptional skills and reached significant milestones during his career.

Scheffler's dedication to his profession and desire for continuous progress has enabled him to compete at the highest level on a consistent basis. With each competition, he demonstrates his love for the game and his ambition to leave a lasting impression on the sport of golf.

Titles won by Scottie Scheffler

After a spectacular victory in the US Junior Amateur tournament at the age of 17, Scottie Scheffler's golfing prowess earned him a coveted invitation to compete in his first PGA Tour event. This early accomplishment acted as a springboard for his professional endeavors.

Scheffler decided to become a pro in late 2018 and began a season on the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour's developmental tour. He registered two victories throughout his time on the tour, demonstrating extraordinary ability, and was justifiably named the 2019 Player of the Year, a testament to his exceptional skills and promise.

Scottie Scheffler has continued to shine on the PGA Tour after making his mark on the Korn Ferry Tour. He has won notable tournaments, including The Masters in 2022, establishing himself as a top-tier player in the world of professional golf. His continuous performance has propelled him to the top of the world golf rankings, where he currently sits in second place.

In addition to his individual achievements, Scottie Scheffler's great performance on the PGA Tour during the 2019-2020 season earned him the title of Rookie of the Year, underlining his exceptional impact and potential among the golfing community.

Here is the list of major tournament victories achieved by Scottie Scheffler:

WM Phoenix Open:

Date: Feb 13, 2022

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Runner-up: Patrick Cantlay

Arnold Palmer Invitational:

Date: Mar 6, 2022

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Runner-up: Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, Viktor Hovland

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play:

Date: Mar 27, 2022

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Runner-up: Kevin Kisner

Masters Tournament:

Date: Apr 10, 2022

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Runner-up: Rory McIlroy

WM Phoenix Open (2):

Date: Feb 12, 2023

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Runner-up: Nick Taylor

The Players Championship:

Date: Mar 12, 2023

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Runner-up: Tyrrell Hatton

2022 Masters Tournament:

Championship: Masters Tournament

Runner-up: Rory McIlroy from Northern Ireland

2023 The Players Championship:

Championship: The Players Championship

Runner-up: Tyrrell Hatton from England

2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play:

Championship: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Runner-up: Kevin Kisner from the United States

Ryder Cup: 2021 (winners)

Presidents Cup: 2022 (winners)

What will Scottie Scheffler's earnings be in 2023?

Scottie Scheffler's estimated lifetime earnings are $53,026,049, which includes $34,059,382 from recognized tournaments, $750,000 from unofficial tournaments, and $5,500,000 from the player index program.

Scheffler, the former world No.1, has made $12,883,495 since 2023. He earned $29,671,909 through the official and unauthorized tournament and player index programs last year.

Thanks to his outstanding golf career, he has been able to increase his career earnings. He won six PGA Tour events, including the 2022 Masters Tournament.

