How many OWGR spots did Chris Kirk jump with The Sentry 2024 win? Golfer’s ranking explored

Chris Kirk, who participated in The Sentry 2024 after eight years, started his season with a win. He made a stunning birdie on the last hole to card an 8-under 65 score on Sunday, January 7th, to win the tournament by a one-stroke margin.

The American professional golfer jumped to the 25th spot on the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) this week having previously been ranked 52nd. Kirk's triumph at The Sentry, his sixth PGA Tour victory, propelled him 27 positions up in the rankings.

On the win, Chris Kirk said (via Kiro7.com):

“When you’re about to pull 7 and you end up hitting 5, that doesn’t happen ever. That never happens. So to be able to commit to it like I did and make that good of a swing was an incredible feeling.”

The six-time PGA Tour winner achieved a career-best ranking of 16 in 2015. Kirk's fourth PGA Tour victory at the Crowne Plaza Invitational (now renamed the Charles Schwab Challenge) and his second-place finish in the FedEx Cup playoffs contributed to this ranking.

How did Chris Kirk fare in the 2023 season?

Chris Kirk had an average season in 2023. Participating in 29 events, the 38-year-old golfer made the cut in 19 tournaments.

Kirk started the season with notable finishes, securing a solo third position at the Sony Open in Hawaii and a T3 spot at The American Express.

His first and only win of the season came in the Honda Classic after a playoff against Eric Cole. This win marked his first triumph on the Tour since the Crowne Plaza Invitational in 2015.

After clinching the victory at the Honda Classic, Kirk said (via Golfweek):

“I just have so much to be thankful for. I’m so grateful for my sobriety. I’m so grateful for my family. I’m so grateful for everyone that’s supported me throughout the past three or four years especially.”

Kirk had reportedly been battling alcoholism and depression previously. That's allegedly why he took an "indefinite leave" from golf in 2019.

Here are Chris Kirk's 2023 season finishes:

Sony Open in Hawaii- 3

The American Express- T3

WM Phoenix Open- Missed Cut

The Honda Classic- 1x

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard- T39

THE PLAYERS Championship- Missed Cut

Valero Texas Open- T10

Masters Tournament- T23

RBC Heritage- T41

Wells Fargo Championship- T56

PGA Championship- T29

Charles Schwab Challenge- Missed Cut

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday- Missed Cut

U.S. Open- Missed Cut

Rocket Mortgage Classic- T14

John Deere Classic- T21

The Open- Missed Cut

Wyndham Championship- Missed Cut

FedEx St. Jude Championship- T16

BMW Championship- T29

World Wide Technology Championship- Missed Cut

The RSM Classic- T28