How many OWGR spots did Viktor Hovland jump after the Memorial Tournament 2023 win? Golfer’s ranking explored

Viktor Hovland moved up two positions in Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) after winning the 2023 Memorial Tournament. He was ranked seventh last week and after the victory, Hovland settled in fifth place in the OWGR with an average point of 6.7248.
Hovland won $3.6 million and 550 FedEx Points after his triumph at the 2023 Memorial Tournament. He started the tournament with three bogeys and four birdies in the first round and finished with a score of 71.
Hovland sank a bogey on the fourth hole and made four birdies and three bogeys and scored 71 in the second round. He made six birdies and three bogeys and played a round of 69 on Saturday, June 3, and with the final round of 70, Viktor Hovland won the Memorial Tournament and jumped in OWGR rankings.
Current Official World Golf Rankings
For the past few weeks, Scottie Scheffler has held the top spot in the OWGR with an average point of 11.4875. Jon Rahm is presently ranked second in the world, trailing Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, and Xander Schauffele.
Max Homa is seventh, followed by Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith, and Will Zalatoris.
The following are the current OWGR:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 2. Jon Rahm
- 3. Rory McIlroy
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 5. Viktor Hovland
- 6. Xander Schauffele
- 7. Max Homa
- 8. Matt Fitrpatrick
- 9. Cameron Smith
- 10. Jordan Spieth
- 11. Will Zalatoris
- 12. Tony Finau
- 13. Brooks Koepka
- 14. Sam Burns
- 15. Justin Thomas
- 16. Tyrrell Hatton
- 17. Cameron Young
- 18. Collin Morikawa
- 19. Sungjae Im
- 20. Kurt Kitayama
- 21. Tom Kim
- 22. Jason Day
- 23. Tommy Fleetwood
- 24. Keegan Bradley
- 25. Hideki Matsuyama
- 26. Shane Lowry
- 27. Sahith Theegala
- 28. Justin Rose
- 29. Corey Conners
- 30. Si Woo Kim
- 31. Russell Henley
- 32. Wyndham Clark
- 33. Sepp Straka
- 34. Joaquin y
- 35. Denny McCarthy
- 36. Tom Hoge
- 37. Adam Scott
- 38. Billy Horschel
- 39. Chris Kirk
- 40. Brian Harman
- 41. Harris English
- 42. Ryan Fox
- 43. Emiliano Grillo
- 44. Rickie Fowler
- 45. Seamus Power
- 46. Kyoung Hoon Lee
- 47. Patrick Reed
- 48. Adrain Meronk
- 49. Taylor Moore
- 50. Pablo Larrazabal
- 51. Matt Kuchar
- 52. Cameron Davis
- 53. Adam Schenk
- 54. Abraham Ancer
- 55. Lucas Herbert
- 56. Guillermo Mito Pereira
- 57. Keith Mitchell
- 58. J T Poston
- 59. Thomas Pieters
- 60. Aaron Wise
- 61. Andrew Putnam
- 62. Victor Perez
- 63. Taylor Montgomery
- 64. Alex Noren
- 65. Adam Svensson
- 66. Min Woo Lee
- 67. Mackenzie Hughes
- 68. Harold Varner III
- 69. Nick Taylor
- 70. Justin Suh
- 71. Kevin Kisner
- 72. Scott Stallings
- 73. Gary Woodland
- 74. Hayden Buckley
- 75. Adam Hadwin
- 76. JJ Spaun
- 77. Talor Gooch
- 78. Christiaan Benzuidenhout
- 79. Brendon Todd
- 80. David Riley
- 81. Adrain Otaegui
- 82. Phil Mickelson
- 83. Brandon Wu
- 84. Thomas Detry
- 85. Dean Burmester
- 86. Thorbjorn Olesen
- 87. Dustin Johnson
- 88. Davis Thompson
- 89. Eric Cole
- 90. Trey Mullinax
- 91. Patrick Rodgers
- 92. Maverick McNealy
- 93. Adri Arnaus
- 94. Alex Smalley
- 95. Jordan Smith
- 96. Ben Griffin
- 97. Robert Macintyre
- 98. Bryson DeChambeau
- 99. Callum Shinkwin
- 100. Matthew NeSmith