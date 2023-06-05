How many OWGR spots did Viktor Hovland jump after the Memorial Tournament 2023 win? Golfer’s ranking explored

Viktor Hovland moved up two positions in Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) after winning the 2023 Memorial Tournament. He was ranked seventh last week and after the victory, Hovland settled in fifth place in the OWGR with an average point of 6.7248.

Hovland won $3.6 million and 550 FedEx Points after his triumph at the 2023 Memorial Tournament. He started the tournament with three bogeys and four birdies in the first round and finished with a score of 71.

Hovland sank a bogey on the fourth hole and made four birdies and three bogeys and scored 71 in the second round. He made six birdies and three bogeys and played a round of 69 on Saturday, June 3, and with the final round of 70, Viktor Hovland won the Memorial Tournament and jumped in OWGR rankings.

Current Official World Golf Rankings

For the past few weeks, Scottie Scheffler has held the top spot in the OWGR with an average point of 11.4875. Jon Rahm is presently ranked second in the world, trailing Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, and Xander Schauffele.

Max Homa is seventh, followed by Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith, and Will Zalatoris.

The following are the current OWGR:

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Jon Rahm

3. Rory McIlroy

4. Patrick Cantlay

5. Viktor Hovland

6. Xander Schauffele

7. Max Homa

8. Matt Fitrpatrick

9. Cameron Smith

10. Jordan Spieth

11. Will Zalatoris

12. Tony Finau

13. Brooks Koepka

14. Sam Burns

15. Justin Thomas

16. Tyrrell Hatton

17. Cameron Young

18. Collin Morikawa

19. Sungjae Im

20. Kurt Kitayama

21. Tom Kim

22. Jason Day

23. Tommy Fleetwood

24. Keegan Bradley

25. Hideki Matsuyama

26. Shane Lowry

27. Sahith Theegala

28. Justin Rose

29. Corey Conners

30. Si Woo Kim

31. Russell Henley

32. Wyndham Clark

33. Sepp Straka

34. Joaquin y

35. Denny McCarthy

36. Tom Hoge

37. Adam Scott

38. Billy Horschel

39. Chris Kirk

40. Brian Harman

41. Harris English

42. Ryan Fox

43. Emiliano Grillo

44. Rickie Fowler

45. Seamus Power

46. Kyoung Hoon Lee

47. Patrick Reed

48. Adrain Meronk

49. Taylor Moore

50. Pablo Larrazabal

51. Matt Kuchar

52. Cameron Davis

53. Adam Schenk

54. Abraham Ancer

55. Lucas Herbert

56. Guillermo Mito Pereira

57. Keith Mitchell

58. J T Poston

59. Thomas Pieters

60. Aaron Wise

61. Andrew Putnam

62. Victor Perez

63. Taylor Montgomery

64. Alex Noren

65. Adam Svensson

66. Min Woo Lee

67. Mackenzie Hughes

68. Harold Varner III

69. Nick Taylor

70. Justin Suh

71. Kevin Kisner

72. Scott Stallings

73. Gary Woodland

74. Hayden Buckley

75. Adam Hadwin

76. JJ Spaun

77. Talor Gooch

78. Christiaan Benzuidenhout

79. Brendon Todd

80. David Riley

81. Adrain Otaegui

82. Phil Mickelson

83. Brandon Wu

84. Thomas Detry

85. Dean Burmester

86. Thorbjorn Olesen

87. Dustin Johnson

88. Davis Thompson

89. Eric Cole

90. Trey Mullinax

91. Patrick Rodgers

92. Maverick McNealy

93. Adri Arnaus

94. Alex Smalley

95. Jordan Smith

96. Ben Griffin

97. Robert Macintyre

98. Bryson DeChambeau

99. Callum Shinkwin

100. Matthew NeSmith

