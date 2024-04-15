How many pars were made in 2024 Masters? Full stats and more

A total of 3202 pars were made at the Masters 2024. The first Major of the year concluded successfully on Sunday, April 14th, with Scottie Scheffler emerging victorious.

The Masters 2024, held at the Augusta National Golf Course, is one of the toughest courses in the world. Nonetheless, last week's event was full of surprises, with 3202 pars made over the four rounds.

The maximum number of pars was achieved on the par 3 sixth hole, which recorded 208 pars in the four rounds of the Masters. In the first round, 967 pars were made, followed by 936 in the second round.

As the Masters had a cut after 36 holes, only players finishing above the cut line teed off in the final two rounds. As a result, the last two rounds recorded fewer pars than the initial two rounds, with 649 pars made in the third round and 650 in the final. Thus, a total of 3202 pars were recorded over the four rounds of the Masters.

In addition to pars, there were 21 eagles, 866 birdies, 1099 bogeys, and 176 double bogeys recorded at last week's event.

Here are the number of pars made on each hole at the Masters in the four rounds last week:

Hole 1 445 yards: 188 pars

Hole 2 585 yards: 154 pars

Hole 3 350 yards: 186 pars

Hole 4 177 yards: 194 pars

Hole 5 495 yards: 188 pars

Hole 6 192 yards: 208 pars

Hole 7 450 yards: 175 pars

Hole 8 570 yards: 153 pars

Hole 9 460 yards: 186 pars

Hole 10 495 yards: 175 pars

Hole 11 520 yards: 174 pars

Hole 12 150 yards: 185 yards

Hole 13 545 yards: 147 pars

Hole 14 440 yards: 177 pars

Hole 15 550 yards: 176 pars

Hole 16 165 yards: 185 pars

Hole 17 440 yards: 187 pars

Hole 18 465 yards: 164 pars

A quick recap of the Masters 2024

The 2024 Masters commenced with its inaugural round on Thursday, April 11, concluding on Sunday, April 14, at its permanent venue, Augusta National Golf Course. Scottie Scheffler clinched the tournament with a score under 11, securing a fabulous four-stroke victory over Ludvig Aberg. This marked Scheffler's second Masters win, following his previous Major victory in 2022.

Scheffler shot two rounds under 70 and two above 70, resulting in a deficit of 11. In the opening round, he made 12 pars alongside six birdies, achieving a score of 66. He notched 12 pars in the second round, followed by nine in the third.

In the final round, Scheffler made eight pars, along with seven birdies and just two bogeys, securing a score of 68. With this triumph, he earned $3.6 million in prize money, accompanied by 750 FedEx Cup points.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood finished in a tie for third place with Collin Morikawa and Max Homa. Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau settled in a tie for sixth place, followed by Xander Schauffele.

Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton, and Cameron Young shared a score of even par, tying for ninth place, followed by Adam Schenk, Patrick Reed, Cam Davis, and Matthieu Pavon finishing in T12.

