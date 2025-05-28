‘How many people hate on a 15-year-old kid’: Golf world defends Charlie Woods from criticism after his round at the Team TaylorMade 

Charlie Woods is currently competing in the American Junior Golf Association's Team TaylorMade invitational event. Despite being in contention to win going into the final round of the event, the 15-year-old golfer has faced immense criticism after his second round.

Charlie Woods carded 7 under 65 to remain -9 for the event and was just two strokes behind the leader, Luke Colton. Some people did not appreciate this and criticised the kid.

The Ziregolf shared NUCLR's post on Instagram, where people shared their views in the comments section. Looking at the criticism, some people defended Charlie Woods and said,

"It's crazy how many people hate on a 15-year-old."

Fans back Charlie Woods after his incredible round at the Team TaylorMade invitational. Image via Instagram @ziregolf

"I feel bad for him. The enormous and unfair expectations on CW to be like is dad"

People extend their support in the comments section of the post. Image via Instagram @ziregolf

"Up there with the Young Greats, Luke Clanton and Miles Russel 🔥🔥"

People extend their support to Charlie in the comments section. Image via Instagram @ziregolf

I don't envy the amount of pressure this kid is under - I hope he makes it out okay 👏.

A fan prays he makes it out of this. Image via Instagram @ziregolf A fan talks about the pressure Charlie Woods must be facing. Image via Instagram @ziregolf

"Even if you're not a fan, we should all root for him to perform well. Imagine his pressure!"

A fan talks about the pressure Charlie Woods faces. Image via Instagram @ziregolf

Meanwhile, Charlie Woods has started his final round and has carded a birdie on the first hole to take a solo 2nd place, and is just one stroke behind the leader, Luke Colton.

Team TaylorMade invitational leaderboard.

Here's the current leaderboard of the Team TaylorMade invitational.

1. Luke Colton -11

2. Charlie Woods -10

T3.Tyler Watts -9

T3. Jessy Huebner -9

T3. Miles Russell -9

6. Phillip Dunham -8

T7. Tomas Restrepo Jaramillo -7

T7. Kailer Stone -7

T9. Willie Gordon -6

T9. William Lisle -6

T9. Sohan Patel -6

T12. Jaxon Bandelier -5

T12. Luke Smith -5

T12. Pavel Tsar -5

T15. Shiv Parmar -4

T15. Cameron Kuchar -4

T17. Adam Anderson -3

T17. Cayse Morgan -3

T17. Austin Le -3

T17. Nathan Miller -3

T17. Dawson Lew -3

T22. Giuseppe Puebla -2

T22. Edan Cui -2

T22. Landon Ashcraft -2

T22. Bailey Sutter -2

T22. Pennson Badgett -2

T27. Arth Sinha -1

T27. Charles Cauthen -1

T27. Zhengqian Li -1

T27. Lunden Esterline -1

T27. Evan Liu -1

T32. Nicholas Canitano E

T32. Ronin Banerjee E

T32. Rory Asselta E

T32. Austin Perkins E

T36. Tucker Gutierrez +1

T36. Jackson Ormond +1

T38. Alejandro Formosa +2

T38. Chase Jerome +2

T38. Antonio Lopez Moreno +2

T38. Grayson Baucom +2

T38. Asher Vargas +2

T38. Ethan Elleraas +2

T44. Blake Brown +3

T44. Jaspreet Kondal +3

T44. Tyler Long +3

T44. Brandon Anderson +3

T44. Jaden Soong +3

T44. Brooks Colton +3

T44. Jordan Hwang +3

T51. Luke Gossett +4

T51. Morgan Riley +4

T51. Jack Denery +4

T51. Ayden Fynaut +4

T51. Hamilton Coleman +4

T51. Bradford Lacefield +4

T57. Brandon Sipe +5

T57. Benjamin Baker +5

T57. Ryan Lee +5

T57. Mingbo Jiang +5

T57. Owen Bolles +5

T57. Arrow Aarav Shah +5

T63. Sterling Hurd +6

T63. Davis Wotnosky +6

T63. Peyton Smith +6

66. Jordan Brown +7

67. Jesse Hand +8

T68. Cameron Phillips +9

T68. Eddie Gu +9

70. Miles Kuhl +11

71. Rawson Hardy +13

