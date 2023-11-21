How many PGA Tour wins does Jordan Spieth have? Exploring the latest policy board member’s record

Jordan Spieth is one of the most successful PGA Tour golfers. Having turned pro in 2012, he has won 16 professional tournaments so far. He won 13 PGA Tour events, three on the European Tour, and two on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Spieth was born on July 27, 1993, in Dallas, Texas, and attended St. Monica Catholic School. He had done his graduation from Jesuit College Preparatory School and learned golf at Brookhaven Country Club.

Spieth had a successful amateur career, where he won the US Junior Amateur twice in 2009 and 2011. With the victory, Spieth matched the record of Tiger Woods, who has won the tournament twice.

He finished second at the Junior PGA Championship in 2008 and then again in 2009 and earned an exemption to play on the PGA Tour. In 2010, he competed at the HP Byron Nelson Championship and was the first amateur player to earn the exemption in the competition since 1995.

Interestingly, Spieth made the cut at the tournament and became the sixth golfer do so. He finished in a tie for 16th place and earned exemption to another PGA Tour event in 2011.

Jordan Spieth emerged victorious in the John Deere Classic, his maiden PGA Tour tournament in 2013. He was tied with Zach Johnson and David Hearn after playing four rounds of 70-65-65-65. Spieth won the competition after three of them went to the playoffs.

In 2015, he won the Valspar Championship, his second Tour title, and went on to win the Masters. In 2015, Spieth took home five trophies, including a Tour Championship and two majors. Over his career, he has won three majors.

Jordan Spieth has won the following PGA Tour events in his career thus far:

John Deere Classic

Date: Jul 14, 2013

Score: 70-65-65-65

Runners-up: David Hearn and Zach Johnson

Valspar Championship

Date: Mar 15, 2015

Score: 70-67-68-69

Runners-up: Sean O'Hair and Patrick Reed

Masters Tournament

Date: Apr 12, 2015

Score: 64-66-70-70

Runners-up: Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose

U.S. Open

Date: Jun 21, 2015

Score: 68-67-71-69

Runners-up: Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen

John Deere Classic (2)

Date: Jul 12, 2015

Score: 71-64-61-68

Runner-up: Tom Gillis

Tour Championship

Date: Sep 27, 2015

Score: 68-66-68-69

Runners-up: Danny Lee, Justin Rose, and Henrik Stenson

Hyundai Tournament of Champions

Date: Jan 10, 2016

Score: 66-64-65-67

Runner-up: Patrick Reed

Dean & DeLuca Invitational

Date: May 29, 2016

Score: 67-66-65-65

Runner-up: Harris English

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Date: Feb 12, 2017

Score: 68-65-65-70

Runner-up: Kelly Kraft

Travelers Championship

Date: Jun 25, 2017

Score: 63-69-66-70

Runner-up: Daniel Berger

The Open Championship

Date: Jul 23, 2017

Score: 65-69-65-69

Runner-up: Matt Kuchar

Valero Texas Open

Date: Apr 4, 2021

Score: 67-70-67-66

Runner-up: Charley Hoffman

RBC Heritage

Date: Apr 17, 2022

Score: 69-68-68-66

Runner-up: Patrick Cantlay

Jordan Spieth joins the PGA Tour's policy board

Spieth was chosen to serve on the PGA Tour Policy Board as a player director. He will replace a four-time major champion, Rory McIlroy. On Monday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan made the announcement.

He sent the following email to the board members, according to Golf Channel:

"With Rory McIlroy resigning from the PGA Tour Policy Board last week, per the PGA Tour Tournament Regulations, the five remaining Player Directors have elected Jordan Spieth to serve the remainder of Rory's term which expires at the end of 2024."

It is noteworthy that earlier this month, McIlroy tendered his resignation from the PGA Tour policy board, where he held the role of players director.