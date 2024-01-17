How many PGA Tour wins does Lucas Herbert have? Exploring the LIV golfer’s past record

Lucas Herbert has won one title on the PGA Tour, which came at the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He carded a two-under 69 in the Sunday round to finish at 15 under and beat Danny Lee and Patrick Reed by a single-stroke margin.

Herbert sank four birdies and two bogeys in the final round amid the tough weather conditions at the Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton, Bermuda, which were plagued by high winds and occasional rain.

During the post-round interview, Herbert said he loved playing in challenging conditions, which made everyone play better. He was quoted as saying via Golf Channel:

"It eliminates the guys who maybe aren't as good who are hitting shots that don't get affected by wind or rain as much. I just enjoyed the struggle out there today. There were times where we were nearly sitting on the ground behind an umbrella and just embracing that was so much fun."

Herbert turned professional in late 2015 and initially played on the PGA Tour of Australasia. A couple of years later, he started competing on the DP World Tour via sponsor exemptions and finished 47th in the Race to Dubai standings in 2018. He had several good results on the European Tour, including a win at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in 2020.

After finishing inside the top 25 of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, Herbert earned the PGA Tour card for the 2021–22 season. He didn't have to wait long for his first PGA Tour title, winning at the Port Royal Golf Course in October of that year. He had also won the Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open earlier in July.

Herbert's last win on the European Tour came last year at the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan, where he beat Aaron Cockerill in a playoff.

How did Lucas Herbert perform in the 2022–23 season?

Last year, Lucas Herbert made 13 cuts in 20 appearances on the PGA Tour, and his only top-10 finish came at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Overall, the 28-year-old Australian has made 34 cuts in 57 starts on the PGA Tour, with three top-ten finishes.

Herbert also secured three top-10 finishes on the European Tour in the 2022–23 season, including a victory at the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. He achieved a solo third-place finish at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic last year. His latest appearance was at the Australian PGA Championship and the Australian Open, where he secured a T7 and a solo seventh finish, respectively.

On Tuesday, January 16, it was reported that the three-time winner on the European Tour is set to join LIV Golf and become the fourth player on Cameron Smith's Ripper GC.

The Flushing It wrote on X:

"28 year old Australian, Lucas Herbert is now confirmed as being the 4th and final player to join Cameron Smith’s LIV Golf League team 'Ripper GC'."

It will be interesting to see how this season will prove to be for Lucas Herbert after his move to the Saudi-backed circuit.