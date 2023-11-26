Who won the 2023 Australian PGA Championship? Final leaderboard explored

Min Woo Lee carded a 3-under 68 on Sunday, November 26, to secure victory at the 2023 Australian PGA Championship, defeating Rikuya Hoshino by a three-stroke margin. This is his fourth professional career win and his second of the year.

Lee encountered a bogey on the final hole, but it had little impact as he maintained a comfortable lead. His final round at the Australian PGA Championship was highlighted by an incredible chip-in for an eagle from 50 meters on the par-5, 525-meter ninth hole.

In addition to the ninth-hole eagle, the 25-year-old Western Australian recorded five birdies and three bogeys on the last day at Royal Queensland. Hoshino also posted a 3-under 68 to secure his solo runner-up position.

Reflecting on his previous victories, Min Woo Lee described the Australian PGA Championship as the most significant triumph of his career thus far.

"It's No.1 for sure," he said as per ESPN. "Scottish Open was big, Vic Open's big, but right now this is the top in front of Australia, my family."

"It was special. I've been waiting for so long to play really well in Australia. I knew it was coming, it was just a 'when' question"

Aussie veteran Marc Leishman shot a low 64 in the final round of the Australian PGA Championship and finished solo third at 16-under. Lee's childhood friend Curtis Luck ended the week in fourth place at 15-under.

The 2023 Australian PGA Championship's final leaderboard explored

Here's the complete leaderboard for the 2023 Australian PGA Championship:

1: Min Woo Lee (-20)

2: Rikuya Hoshino (-17)

3: Marc Leishman (-16)

4: Curtis Luck (-15)

5: Joaquin Niemann (-13)

6: Adam Scott (-12)

T7: Todd Sinnott (-11)

T7: Frank Kennedy (-11)

T7: Rafa Cabrera Bello (-11)

T7: Cam Davis (-11)

T7: Joel Moscatel (-11)

T7: Lucas Herbert (-11)

T13: Ryo Hisatsune (-10)

T13: Connor Syme (-10)

T15: Calum Hill (-9)

T15: Maverick Antcliff (-9)

T15: Michael Hendry (-9)

T18: Lukas Nemecz (-8)

T18: Alex Fitzpatrick (-8)

T18: David Micheluzzi (-8)

T18: Jeffrey Guan (-8)

T22: Jack Thompson (-7)

T22: Matthew Griffin (-7)

T22: Richard Mansell (-7)

T22: Cameron John (-7)

T22: Andrew Kelly (-7)

T22: John Lyras (-7)

T22: Sam Brazel (-7)

T29: John Catlin (-6)

T29: Pietro Bovari (-6)

T29: Nick Voke (-6)

T29: Connor McKinney (-6)

T33: Haraldur Magnus (-5)

T33: Robert MacIntyre (-5)

T33: Lachlan Barker (-5)

T33: Scott Strange (-5)

T33: Brett Rumford (-5)

T33: Hayden Hopewell (-5)

T33: Grant Forrest (-5)

T40: Adrian Meronk (-4)

T40: Jack Murdoch (-4)

T40: Justin Warren (-4)

T40: Elvis Smylie (-4)

T40: Andrew Dodt (-4)

T40: Josh Geary (-4)

T40: Lawry Flynn (-4)

T47: Dillon Hart (-3)

T47: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (-3)

T47: Kazuki Higa (-3)

T47: Ben Eccles (-3)

T51: Jordan Zunic (-2)

T51: Derek Ackerman (-2)

T51: Haydn Barron (-2)

T54: Anthony Choat (-1)

T54: Samuel Eaves (-1)

T54: Kyle Michel (-1)

T54: Laurie Canter (-1)

T54: Brett Coletta (-1)

T54: Andrew Martin (-1)

T54: Andrew Campbell (-1)

T61: Julian Suri (E)

T61: Josh Armstrong (E)

T61: Aaron Wilkin (E)

T61: Jason Scrivener (E)

T61: Daniel Hillier (E)

T61: Conor Purcell (E)

T67: Adam Bland (+1)

T67: Daniel Gale (+1)

T67: Tom McKibbin (+1)

T70: Sung Jin Yeo (+2)

T70: Rod Pampling (+2)

T70: Geoff Ogilvy (+2)

T70: David Horsey (+2)

T70: Austin Bautista (+2)

75: James Marchesani (+3)

T76: Kade McBride (+4)

T76: James Gibellini (+4)

T76: Jak Carter (+4)

T76: Simon Hawkes (+4)

80: Matthew Millar (+6)