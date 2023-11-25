“We obviously didn’t dream about this” - Min Woo Lee on renewing his junior rivalry with Curtis Luck at the Australian PGA Championship

After the third round of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship, Min Woo Lee was at the top of the leaderboard. Finishing with a score of under 17, he led Australian golfer Curtis Luck by four strokes and Japanese player Rikuya Hoshino by three strokes.

Luck and Lee have a special bond. Growing up in Perth, they use to play together in junior competitions. Interestingly, on Sunday, November 26, Lee and Luck will both be teeing off for the tournament's final round in the game group.

Min Woo Lee opened up playing with his friend in the same group on Sunday at the final of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship. He said (via PGA.org):

“We obviously didn’t dream about this… we did dream about it, but it came pretty quick. We played junior stuff every week back in the day. We both have potential to be the best players in the world so I wouldn’t put it (playing in the final group together) past us. A really, really good friend and hopefully we can both play good.”

Interestingly, on Saturday, both Lee and Luck shot 66. Nevertheless, Min Woo Lee maintained his advantage and will start the tournament's final round in first place.

Curtis Luck shot five under par on Saturday, playing a flawless round devoid of bogeys. He scored five points. Speaking about his performance, Luck said (via PGA.org):

“I could have shot, I feel like 8 or 9 (under) today, so absolutely not. Man, I hit it close a lot out there. I had a lot of putts seem to go over the edge and it was kind of similar yesterday. I feel like I played very, very well today.”

When will Min Woo Lee tee off on Sunday at the Australian PGA Championship?

The fourth round of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 26. Golfers will tee off at 6:00 a.m. local time. Matthew Millar and Kade McBride will take the first shot followed by Rod Pampling, Adam Bland and Sungjin Yeo.

The tournament leader Min Woo Lee will tee off at 10:54 a.m. local time on the first hole with Rikuya Hoshino and Curtis Luck.

Below are the tee times for the final round of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship (local time):

6:00 a.m.: Matthew Millar, Kade McBride

6:09 a.m.: Rod Pampling, Adam Bland, Sungjin Yeo

6:19 a.m.: Geoff Ogilvy, Julian Suri, Samuel Eaves

6:29 a.m.: David Horsey, James Gibellini, Anthony Choat

6:39 a.m.: Dillon Hart, Josh Armstrong, Daniel Gale

6:49 a.m.: Adrian Meronk, Kyle Michel, Jak Carter

6:59 a.m.: Derek Ackerman, Jordan Zunic, Haraldur Magnus

7:15 a.m.: Simon Hawkes, Daniel Hillier, Jason Scrivener

7:26 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Aaron Wilkin, Haydn Barron

7:37 a.m.: Laurie Canter, James Marchesani, Hayden Hopewell

7:48 a.m.: Brett Coletta, Lukas Nemecz, Brett Rumford

7:59 a.m.: Pietro Bovari, Scott Strange, John Catlin

8:10 a.m.: Jack Murdoch, Tom Mckibbin, Lachlan Barker

8:21 a.m.: Jack Thompson, Elvis Smylie, Justin Warren

8:37 a.m.: Nick Voke, Calum Hill, Andrew Martin

8:48 a.m.: David Micheluzzi, Austin Bautista, Ben Eccles

8:59 a.m.: Todd Sinnott, Conor Purcell, Alex Fitzpatrick

9:10 a.m.: Kazuki Higa, Matthew Griffin, Andrew Campbell

9:21 a.m.: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Cameron John, Richard Mansell

9:32 a.m.: Maverick Antcliff, Josh Geary, Grant Forrest

9:43 a.m.: Andrew Dodt, Jeffrey Guan, John Lyras

9:59 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Andrew Kelly, Lawry Flynn

10:10 a.m.: Frank Kennedy, Michael Hendry, Connor McKinney

10:21 a.m.: Sam Brazel, Ryo Hisatsune, Joel Moscatel

10:32 a.m.: Cameron Davis, Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann

10:43 a.m.: Lucas Herbert, Connor Syme, Adam Scott

10:54 a.m.: Curtis Luck, Rikuya Hoshino, Min Woo Lee

Having turned pro in 2019, Min Woo Lee has won three professional tournaments in his career. He won two tournaments on the European Tour and one on the Asian Tour.