How many PGA Tour wins does Sam Burns have? Exploring the golfer’s records

Sam Burns has won five PGA Tour tournaments in his career. Having turned professional in 2017, he has won six tournaments so far, including five on the PGA Tour and one on the European Tour.

His first PGA Tour victory came in 2021 at the Valspar Championship. Burns defeated Keegan Bradley to take home his maiden PGA Tour title by three strokes. He ended with a score of less than seventeen after shooting four rounds of 67, 63, 69, and 68.

He defeated Nick Watney and Cameron Young by a single shot at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2021, marking his second PGA Tour triumph. In 2022, Burns successfully defended his Valspar Championship title.

In a playoff match, he overcame Davis Riley to win his second Valspar Championship. In the same year, he defeated Scottie Scheffler in a playoff to win the Charles Schwab Challenge. His fifth PGA Tour victory came from winning the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play last year.

Here are the results of all the PGA Tour events that Sam Burns has won so far:

Valspar Championship

Date: May 2, 2021

Score: 67-63-69-68=267

Sanderson Farms Championship

Date: Oct 3, 2021

Score: 68-66-65-67=266

Valspar Championship

Date: Mar 20, 2022

Score: 64-67-67-69=267

Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 29, 2022

Score: 71-68-67-65=271

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Date: Mar 26, 2023

Score: 6 and 5

Sam Burns shoots his career low at The American Express 2024

Sam Burns shot a career-low 61 in the second round on Friday, January 19, to take the lead on The American Express 2024 standings. With a combined score of under 17, the American golfer took the lead after two rounds in the PGA Tour competition. He shot an 11-under 61 on Friday, moving up 22 spots in the standings.

Sam Burns is in contention to clinch the sixth PGA Tour title of his career at this week's The American Express. He dominated on the golf course in the second round when shot a bogey-free round.

He teed off at the Nicklaus Tournament Course and made seven birdies and two eagles to settle for 11-under 61. In the first round of the tournament, Burns shot seven birdies and two bogeys to score 6-under 66.

Speaking about his performance at The American Express 2024, Burns said (via CBS Golf):

"I think, based off the scores, obviously everybody's shooting some good numbers, so I think just trying to keep pace and trying to hit as many quality shots and get as many looks as possible. I think the greens are really good around La Quinta, and here, and Stadium, so I think it comes down to being able to make some key putts."