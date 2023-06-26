How many positions did Keegan Bradley jump in the Official World Golf Rankings? Travelers Championship winner’s ranking explored

Keegan Bradley has jumped ten spots to World No. 18 in the latest Official World Golf Rankings update after clinching the 2023 Travelers Championship trophy. Bradley won the TPC Highlands event after beating Zac Blair and Brian Harman by three-stroke margins.
Bradley started the 2022–23 season at World No. 48 in the rankings and has improved immensely this season. He has five top-10 finishes and has claimed two titles this season (the Zozo Championship and the Travelers).
Bradley achieved his career's best ranking in 2013. The 37-year-old golfer has won six PGA Tour titles in his career, including the 2011 PGA Championship.
Scottie Scheffler retains the No. 1 position in the latest Official World Golf Ranking Updates
Scottie Scheffler maintained his No. 1 spot in the latest update of the Official World Golf Rankings. Scheffler made another top-10 finish on Sunday, June 25, as he ended the Travelers Championship at T4.
Scheffler has been in incredible form this season. Although he has won just two titles this season, he has made it into the top 10 of a whopping 14 events in 18 starts. The 26-year-old golfer has made back-to-back top finishes in the past six events.
Jon Rahm, who failed to make the cut at TPC River Highlands, has retained his second place in the Official World Golf Rankings. Rahm has won four events this year, including the 2023 Masters Tournament. However, he has been winless since his win at Augusta National.
Rory McIlroy is also unchanged as the world's No. 3 golfer. McIlroy started the year as the No. 1 player in the OWGR but hasn't been able to claim a victory on the PGA Tour this year.
Official World Golf rankings on June 26 update
Here's the updated golf ranking as of today:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Jon Rahm
- Rory McIlroy
- Patrick Cantlay
- Viktor Hovland
- Xander Schauffele
- Cameron Smith
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Max Homa
- Jordan Spieth
- Wyndham Clark
- Brooks Koepka
- Will Zalatoris
- Tony Finau
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Sam Burns
- Justin Thomas
- Keegan Bradley
- Cameron Young
- Collin Morikawa
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sungjae Im
- Kurt Kitayama
- Tom Kim
- Jason Day
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Brian Harman
- Shane Lowry
- Corey Conners
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Rose
- Russell Henley
- Denny McCarthy
- Si Woo Kim
- Rickie Fowler
- Harris English
- Sepp Straka
- Joaquin Niemann
- Adam Scott
- Tom Hoge
- Emiliano Grillo
- Billy Horschel
- Chris Kirk
- Ryan Fox
- Nick Taylor
- Min Woo Lee
- Patrick Reed
- Adrian Meronk
- Seamus Power
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Taylor Moore
- Lucas Herbert
- Adam Schenk
- Cameron Davis
- Matt Kuchar
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Keith Mitchell
- Guillermo Mito Pereira
- Abraham Ancer
- Andrew Putnam
- J.T. Poston
- Victor Perez
- Taylor Montgomery
- Adam Svensson
- Thomas Pieters
- Aaron Wise
- Alex Noren
- Justin Suh
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Gary Woodland
- Adam Hadwin
- Dustin Johnson
- Eric Cole
- Harold Varner III
- Thriston Lawrence
- Chez Reavie
- Austin Eckroat
- Brendon Todd
- Scott Stallings
- Hayden Buckley
- Kevin Kisner
- J.J. Spaun
- Brandon Wu
- Davis Riley
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Alex Smalley
- Phil Mickelson
- Talor Gooch
- Adrian Otaegui
- Thomas Detry
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Mark Hubbard
- Jordan Smith
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Patrick Rodgers
- Aaron Rai
- Dean Burmester
- Davis Thompson
- Zac Blair
- Adri Arnaus