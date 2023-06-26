How many positions did Keegan Bradley jump in the Official World Golf Rankings? Travelers Championship winner’s ranking explored

Keegan Bradley has jumped ten spots to World No. 18 in the latest Official World Golf Rankings update after clinching the 2023 Travelers Championship trophy. Bradley won the TPC Highlands event after beating Zac Blair and Brian Harman by three-stroke margins.

Bradley started the 2022–23 season at World No. 48 in the rankings and has improved immensely this season. He has five top-10 finishes and has claimed two titles this season (the Zozo Championship and the Travelers).

Bradley achieved his career's best ranking in 2013. The 37-year-old golfer has won six PGA Tour titles in his career, including the 2011 PGA Championship.

Scottie Scheffler retains the No. 1 position in the latest Official World Golf Ranking Updates

Scottie Scheffler looks on from the fourth green during the final round of the Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler maintained his No. 1 spot in the latest update of the Official World Golf Rankings. Scheffler made another top-10 finish on Sunday, June 25, as he ended the Travelers Championship at T4.

Scheffler has been in incredible form this season. Although he has won just two titles this season, he has made it into the top 10 of a whopping 14 events in 18 starts. The 26-year-old golfer has made back-to-back top finishes in the past six events.

Jon Rahm, who failed to make the cut at TPC River Highlands, has retained his second place in the Official World Golf Rankings. Rahm has won four events this year, including the 2023 Masters Tournament. However, he has been winless since his win at Augusta National.

Rory McIlroy is also unchanged as the world's No. 3 golfer. McIlroy started the year as the No. 1 player in the OWGR but hasn't been able to claim a victory on the PGA Tour this year.

Official World Golf rankings on June 26 update

Jon Rahm is ranked No. 2 in the Official World Golf Rankings despite failing to make the cut at the Travelers Championship

Here's the updated golf ranking as of today:

Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy

Patrick Cantlay

Viktor Hovland

Xander Schauffele

Cameron Smith

Matt Fitzpatrick

Max Homa

Jordan Spieth

Wyndham Clark

Brooks Koepka

Will Zalatoris

Tony Finau

Tyrrell Hatton

Sam Burns

Justin Thomas

Keegan Bradley

Cameron Young

Collin Morikawa

Tommy Fleetwood

Sungjae Im

Kurt Kitayama

Tom Kim

Jason Day

Hideki Matsuyama

Brian Harman

Shane Lowry

Corey Conners

Sahith Theegala

Justin Rose

Russell Henley

Denny McCarthy

Si Woo Kim

Rickie Fowler

Harris English

Sepp Straka

Joaquin Niemann

Adam Scott

Tom Hoge

Emiliano Grillo

Billy Horschel

Chris Kirk

Ryan Fox

Nick Taylor

Min Woo Lee

Patrick Reed

Adrian Meronk

Seamus Power

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Taylor Moore

Lucas Herbert

Adam Schenk

Cameron Davis

Matt Kuchar

Pablo Larrazabal

Keith Mitchell

Guillermo Mito Pereira

Abraham Ancer

Andrew Putnam

J.T. Poston

Victor Perez

Taylor Montgomery

Adam Svensson

Thomas Pieters

Aaron Wise

Alex Noren

Justin Suh

Mackenzie Hughes

Gary Woodland

Adam Hadwin

Dustin Johnson

Eric Cole

Harold Varner III

Thriston Lawrence

Chez Reavie

Austin Eckroat

Brendon Todd

Scott Stallings

Hayden Buckley

Kevin Kisner

J.J. Spaun

Brandon Wu

Davis Riley

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Alex Smalley

Phil Mickelson

Talor Gooch

Adrian Otaegui

Thomas Detry

Thorbjorn Olesen

Mark Hubbard

Jordan Smith

Bryson DeChambeau

Patrick Rodgers

Aaron Rai

Dean Burmester

Davis Thompson

Zac Blair

Adri Arnaus

