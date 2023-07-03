How many positions did Rickie Fowler jump in the Official World Golf Rankings? Rocket Mortgage Classic winner’s ranking explored

Rickie Fowler ended his three-year winless drought at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Open by clinching the trophy after a weekend of intense play. The competition was tough, with Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin forcing a three-way play-off. However, Fowler reigned supreme, sinking a birdie in the very first hole to win the Classic.

Rickie Fowler's performance over the last few weekends has been exceptional, and the win has been a long time coming. It was an emotional win for Fowler, who had last won at the 2019 Phoenix Open. Along with his win, he also received a massive boost in his OWGR rankings.

Fowler finished T5 at the 2023 US Open and T13 at the Travelers Championship in the buildup to the Rocket Mortgage Classic. During both tournaments, the golfer held a ranking of World No. 35.

However, after winning the Classic, he shot up by twelve ranks. Rickie Fowler's current OWGR ranking after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic stands at World No. 23.

Fowler has come a long way since the beginning of the 2023 Season. When the season first started, Rickie Fowler was ranked 111th in the World. However, he had slowly climbed his way up the ranks with a consistent performance to now reach World No. 23.

Rickie Fowler's emotional win at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round

The win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was a rather emotional one for Fowler. He had been waiting a long time for this win. Over the last few weeks, he had consistently shot below 65, showing that he was ready to take on a win.

Speaking about his win, he said via Golf Digest:

"It's just been a long road. I'll get emotional at some point, whether it's … in here or when we're heading home or over this next week. "It's hard to really put it all into words, Obviously, a lot of good stuff this year and I've been playing some really good golf. So I knew it was just a matter of time with how I've been playing."

Rickie Fowler is now prepared for the 2023 Open Championship, which is scheduled to be held between July 16 and 23.

His win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic has been a boost to his confidence, as he now stands as a serious contender for the Open title.

