"Long time coming" - Fans react as Rickie Fowler triumphs at 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic returning to the winner's circle

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic ended in triumph for Rickie Fowler, who picked up his first PGA Tour win in over three years. Sinking a birdie on the first playoff hole of the Classic to beat Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin to victory.

This is Rickie Fowler's first win since the 2019 Phoenix Open, and he did it in style. Playing well under composure, Fowler ended with a tied score of -12 alongside Morikawa and Hadwin. He then showed off his technique in the very first hole of the playoff, carding a birdie to win by one stroke.

Fans were absolutely ecstatic to see Fowler take a win after a long time. The golfer has been performing excellently over the last few weekends, and a win was inevitable.

"Long time coming, congrats @RickieFowler!"

David R. Salz @DavidSa98143677 @GolfDigest @RickieFowler I know you could do it Rickie Fowler. Don’t matter hitting from the rough. You got the ball on the green close to the pin. Congratulations! @GolfDigest @RickieFowler I know you could do it Rickie Fowler. Don’t matter hitting from the rough. You got the ball on the green close to the pin. Congratulations!

"One of the absolute good people in golf. Congrats to Rick on the huge win!"

Steve @UKMillario @PGATOUR @RickieFowler 🏻 @RocketClassic There's nothing better than seeing one of the good guys battle back from adversity and win !! Good skills Rickie, now go and win The Open @PGATOUR @RickieFowler @RocketClassic There's nothing better than seeing one of the good guys battle back from adversity and win !! Good skills Rickie, now go and win The Open 😀👏🏻🏆👍

TheChrisYoung @CJY4 @PGATOUR @RickieFowler What a return to form @RocketClassic Oh the Rickie episode of Full Swing is going to be goodWhat a return to form @PGATOUR @RickieFowler @RocketClassic Oh the Rickie episode of Full Swing is going to be good 👏 What a return to form 🔥

Rickie Fowler's triumph has come after a long wait and several opportunities that did not go his way. He was leading at the 2023 US Open after the first 54 holes, only to falter on the last day and finish T5. However, the win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic saw his perseverance pay off.

Rickie Fowler takes an emotional win at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

It was an emotional win for Rickie Fowler, who last won at the 2019 Phoenix Open. Speaking about the day in the post-round conference he said via Yahoo Sports:

"It's hard to really put it all into words, Obviously, a lot of good stuff this year and I've been playing some really good golf. So I knew it was just a matter of time with how I've been playing."

Things looked quite shaky for Fowler towards the end of the fourth round. While he was leading for the most part of the Classic, Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin made a charge for the top spot. Morikawa gave an exceptional performance, with eight birdies throughout the course.

However, missing a crucial birdie on the 18th hole saw him go into a playoff with Hadwin and Fowler. During the first hole of the playoff, Fowler hit a birdie within 12 feet of the hole, clinching a fantastic victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Poll : 0 votes