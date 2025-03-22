How many times did Fred Couples win The Masters? Exploring the golf legend's record at Augusta

Fred Couples has won the Masters Tournament once, securing his green jacket in 1992. Although he has played for four decades at Augusta, that victory remains his only Masters triumph. He has 11 top-10 finishes and 31 cuts made in his 39 appearances at the Masters.

Meanwhile, at the 1992 Masters, Couples posted rounds of 69, 67, 69, and 70, finishing two strokes ahead of Raymond Floyd. After winning the Masters, Couples also became World No. 1 and topped the PGA Tour money list, and was named Player of the Year. Before his 1992 success, Couples had already made a mark with top-five finishes in 1988 and 1990.

Couples' journey at the Masters started in 1983, when he finished T32. His first top-ten finish came in 1984 tenth, followed by another T10 in 1985. For 1988's T5 finish, Couples carded rounds of 75, 68, 71, and 71. Three years after his Masters victory, he reached the final round one shot off the lead but only managed a T10 finish after a final round 75.

In 1998, Couples was about to win the green jacket after holding the 54-hole lead, but Mark O'Meara's closing change left him at T2.

Despite winning the Masters only once, Couples has never had a dull moment at the Augusta. At the age of 44 in 2004, he was in the top 10 for most of the event, finishing T6. In 2006, he finished T3. Even at the age of 50, he led the 2010 Masters after round one and ultimately finished sixth.

Fred Couples continues to play on the Champions Tour, and is set to make his 40th appearance at the Masters this year.

Fred Couples isn't ready to leave the Masters yet

More recently, in 2023 at 63-years-old Fred Couples made history, as he became the oldest player to make the 36-hole cut at Augusta National. He surpassed Bernhard Langer's previous record at 63 years, 6 months and 5 days. He scored rounds of 71, 74, and 76 to achieve this milestone.

In addition to that, Couples recently had an interview with Golfweek where he shared his future plans for the tournament. He mentioned his conversation with Steve Ethun, Chief Tournament Officer of the Masters and caddie George Downing.

"I told Steve two things; First, that I don’t want to embarrass myself. And that I’m certainly not going to embarrass Augusta National. Steve goes, 'We already know that. We want you to keep playing'. I can't tell you how much my blood pressure went down. George could hear it in my voice. He goes, ‘Did you win the lottery?’ I said, ‘No, George. I get to keep playing the Masters,'" Fred Couples said.

The 2025 Masters will get take place from April 10-13 at the Augusta National Golf Course.

