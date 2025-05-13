Rory McIlroy has won four times at Quail Hollow Club, the venue for the 2025 PGA Championship. His first victory came in 2010 at the Quail Hollow Championship, marking his maiden win on the PGA Tour.

That week, Rory McIlroy required an eagle late in his second round to make the cut but went on to shoot a final-round 62. He also finished runner-up in 2012 after losing in a playoff to Rickie Fowler.

He added a second title at the 2015 Wells Fargo Championship, setting a new course record with an 11-under 61 in the third round and securing a seven-shot victory. That margin remains the tournament's largest.

In 2021, Rory McIlroy claimed his third victory at the event, ending an 18-month title drought with a one-shot victory over Abraham Ancer. He had considered withdrawing due to a neck issue before the opening round.

His fourth Quail Hollow victory came in May 2024, before returning for the PGA Championship.

This year, however, McIlroy did not return to Quail Hollow for his title defense, as the course was used to host the 2022 Presidents Cup. Since then, the tournament has been elevated to one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events, featuring limited fields and increased prize purses.

And well, who knows, with the year he has been having so far, he might end up registering a fifth victory at the venue.

Exploring Rory McIlroy’s 2025 season so far

Rory McIlroy has delivered a strong performance through the 2025 PGA Tour season to date. Across eight events, he has recorded three victories and has successfully made the cut in each tournament.

He has won three events and has had a total of five top 10 finishes so far. But of course, the highlight has been completing the career grand slam at Augusta National for him.

His consistent results have led him to the top of the FedEx Cup standings. He has also earned $13,929,150 in official prize money on the PGA Tour this season.

Here is a detailed list of Rory McIlroy's performance so far this season:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – 1st, -21, $3,600,000

The Genesis Invitational – T17, -3, $270,714

Arnold Palmer Invitational – T15, -3, $349,000

THE PLAYERS Championship – 1st, -12, $4,500,000

Texas Children's Houston Open – T5, -15, $337,844

Masters Tournament – 1st, -11, $4,200,000

Zurich Classic of New Orleans – T12, -22, $69,092

Truist Championship – T7, -10, $602,500

