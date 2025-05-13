5 most successful LIV Golfers at the PGA Championship feat. Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship is at hand and there will be 15 full-time LIV Golfers in the field. Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, who are getting ready to tee off in the event, have had the most success in the prestigious tournament.

Ad

Established in 1916, the PGA Championship features only professional golfers. Last year, Xander Schauffelle claimed the title after scoring 21-under. This year, he will return to battle it out against top players including LIV golfers such as Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, and Brooks Koepka.

Let’s discuss the five LIV Golf players who have been most successful in the PGA Championship.

5 LIV Golfers with the most successful runs at the PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka - Image Source: Imagn

#1 Brooks Koepka

Ad

Trending

Brooks Koepka is the LIV Golfer who has had the most success at the PGA Championship. He has won the event three times– in 2018, 2019, and 2023. The first time he lifted the Wanamaker Trophy, he won the tournament with 16-under and beat the golf legend Tiger Woods by two strokes.

The following year, Koepka successfully defended his PGA Championship trophy by winning with eight-under. Still, in 2023, the American golfer won the prestigious major for the third time after firing a final-round 67, bringing his total to nine-under 271.

Ad

#2 Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson - Image Source: Imagn

Phil Mickelson has won 45 tournaments on the PGA Tour but is yet to secure his first LIV Golf individual title. He has won the PGA Championship twice– in 2005 and 2021.

Ad

In 2005, Phil Mickelson claimed the victory with four-under 276, while in 2021, he won with six-under 282.

#3 Martin Kaymer

Martin Kaymer - Image Source: Imagn

Martin Kaymer has won three PGA Tour events since turning pro in 2005. He has won two major championships and one of them is the 2010 PGA Championship, which he claimed with 11-under 277.

Ad

Kaymer finished his final round in the tournament tied with LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson. The two battled it out in a playoff and the 40-year-old won 11,12.

#4 Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson - Image Source: Imagn

American golfer Dustin Johnson has never won the PGA Championship, but he has come close to clinching the title twice, two years in a row. He finished in the second position in 2019 and T2 in 2020.

Ad

In 2019, Johnson had three holes left to play and was one stroke away from catching up to Koepka, who was in the lead. However, he faltered on the 16th and 17th and Koepka claimed the victory. The year after that, he was bested by Collin Morikawa, who was two strokes ahead of him.

#5 Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia- Image Second Round - Source: Imagn

45-year-old Sergio Garcia won the 2017 Masters Tournament, which remains his only major championship title to date. However, he narrowly missed the PGA Championship title in 1999 and 2008.

In 1999, Garcia missed out on lifting the Wanamaker Trophy by one stroke. Woods clinched the title with 11-under, while Garcia placed second with 10-under. In 2008, the Spanish golfer tied with Ben Curtis at T2 after finishing with one-under. They were bested by Pádraig Harrington, who won with three-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More