How many times has Shane Lowry won on the PGA Tour?

Shane Lowry is currently holding a strong position in the 2025 Truist Championship rankings. After two rounds, he recorded 11 under par and is positioned second on the leaderboard, one shot behind the leader. Lowry's performance has produced a lot of discussion among golf fans, raising the obvious question of how many PGA Tour championships he has won.
As of May 10, 2025, Shane Lowry has three PGA Tour victories. In addition, he has won four international tournaments and six European Tour events. Here is a list of all the tournaments he has won in his career:
2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
- Date: August 9, 2015
- Score: 70-66-67-66 = 269 (−11)
2019 The Open Championship
- Date: July 21, 2019
- Score: 67-67-63-72 = 269 (−15)
2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Team Event with Rory McIlroy)
- Date: April 28, 2024
- Score: 61-70-64-68 = 263 (−25)
2009 3 Irish Open (as an amateur)
- Date: May 17, 2009
- Score: 67-62-71-71 = 271 (−17)
2012 Portugal Masters
- Date: October 14, 2012
- Score: 67-70-67-66 = 270 (−14)
2019 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
- Date: January 19, 2019
- Score: 62-70-67-71 = 270 (−18)
2022 BMW PGA Championship
- Date: September 11, 2022
- Score: 66-68-65 = 199 (−17)
2010 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship
- Date: January 24, 2010
- Score: 67-68-67-70 = 272 (−16)
2012 Lyoness Open powered by Greenfinity
- Date: July 29, 2012
- Score: 68-69-66-67 = 270 (−18)
2014 ISPS Handa Wales Open
- Date: September 21, 2014
- Score: 67-70-67-66 = 270 (−14)
2018 Andalucía Valderrama Masters
- Date: October 22, 2018
- Score: 70-69-66 = 205 (−8)
Shane Lowry has also been in excellent form this year, and his presence undoubtedly raises the level of competition in any tournament's field.
How has Shane Lowry's 2025 season gone so far?
As of May 2025, Shane Lowry played in 10 events before the Truist Championship. He finished second in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and is looking for his first win of the season. The Truist Championship may be the end of his search for the first win of the season. Here are the thorough results of his season so far:
Jan 22–25 – Farmers Insurance Open
- Position: Missed Cut
- Score: 72-75 = 147 (+3)
Jan 30–Feb 2 – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Position: 2
- Score: 66-70-65-68 = 269 (−19)
Feb 13–16 – The Genesis Invitational
- Position: T39
- Score: 73-73-74-70 = 290 (+2)
Feb 27–Mar 2 – Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Position: T11
- Score: 66-68-70-67 = 271 (−13)
Mar 6–9 – Arnold Palmer Invitational
- Position: 7
- Score: 69-67-76-70 = 282 (−6)
Mar 13–17 – THE PLAYERS Championship
- Position: T20
- Score: 72-71-74-67 = 284 (−4)
Mar 20–23 – Valspar Championship
- Position: T8
- Score: 71-67-70-70 = 278 (−6)
Apr 10–13 – Masters Tournament
- Position: T42
- Score: 71-68-72-81 = 292 (+4)
Apr 17–20 – RBC Heritage
- Position: T18
- Score: 68-70-67-70 = 275 (−9)
Apr 24–27 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- Score: 64-69-61-72 = 266 (−22)
May 8–11 – Truist Championship (ongoing)
- Position: 2 after round 2
- Score: 64-65 = 129 (−11)