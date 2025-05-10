How many times has Shane Lowry won on the PGA Tour?

Shane Lowry is currently holding a strong position in the 2025 Truist Championship rankings. After two rounds, he recorded 11 under par and is positioned second on the leaderboard, one shot behind the leader. Lowry's performance has produced a lot of discussion among golf fans, raising the obvious question of how many PGA Tour championships he has won.

Ad

As of May 10, 2025, Shane Lowry has three PGA Tour victories. In addition, he has won four international tournaments and six European Tour events. Here is a list of all the tournaments he has won in his career:

2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Date: August 9, 2015

August 9, 2015 Score: 70-66-67-66 = 269 (−11)

2019 The Open Championship

Date: July 21, 2019

July 21, 2019 Score: 67-67-63-72 = 269 (−15)

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Team Event with Rory McIlroy)

Date: April 28, 2024

April 28, 2024 Score: 61-70-64-68 = 263 (−25)

2009 3 Irish Open (as an amateur)

Ad

Trending

Date: May 17, 2009

May 17, 2009 Score: 67-62-71-71 = 271 (−17)

2012 Portugal Masters

Date: October 14, 2012

October 14, 2012 Score: 67-70-67-66 = 270 (−14)

2019 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Date: January 19, 2019

January 19, 2019 Score: 62-70-67-71 = 270 (−18)

2022 BMW PGA Championship

Date: September 11, 2022

September 11, 2022 Score: 66-68-65 = 199 (−17)

2010 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship

Date: January 24, 2010

January 24, 2010 Score: 67-68-67-70 = 272 (−16)

2012 Lyoness Open powered by Greenfinity

Date: July 29, 2012

July 29, 2012 Score: 68-69-66-67 = 270 (−18)

2014 ISPS Handa Wales Open

Date: September 21, 2014

September 21, 2014 Score: 67-70-67-66 = 270 (−14)

2018 Andalucía Valderrama Masters

Date: October 22, 2018

October 22, 2018 Score: 70-69-66 = 205 (−8)

Ad

Shane Lowry has also been in excellent form this year, and his presence undoubtedly raises the level of competition in any tournament's field.

How has Shane Lowry's 2025 season gone so far?

Truist Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

As of May 2025, Shane Lowry played in 10 events before the Truist Championship. He finished second in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and is looking for his first win of the season. The Truist Championship may be the end of his search for the first win of the season. Here are the thorough results of his season so far:

Ad

Jan 22–25 – Farmers Insurance Open

Position: Missed Cut

Missed Cut Score: 72-75 = 147 (+3)

Jan 30–Feb 2 – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Position: 2

2 Score: 66-70-65-68 = 269 (−19)

Feb 13–16 – The Genesis Invitational

Position: T39

T39 Score: 73-73-74-70 = 290 (+2)

Feb 27–Mar 2 – Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Position: T11

T11 Score: 66-68-70-67 = 271 (−13)

Mar 6–9 – Arnold Palmer Invitational

Position: 7

7 Score: 69-67-76-70 = 282 (−6)

Mar 13–17 – THE PLAYERS Championship

Position: T20

T20 Score: 72-71-74-67 = 284 (−4)

Mar 20–23 – Valspar Championship

Position: T8

T8 Score: 71-67-70-70 = 278 (−6)

Ad

Apr 10–13 – Masters Tournament

Position: T42

T42 Score: 71-68-72-81 = 292 (+4)

Apr 17–20 – RBC Heritage

Position: T18

T18 Score: 68-70-67-70 = 275 (−9)

Apr 24–27 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Score: 64-69-61-72 = 266 (−22)

May 8–11 – Truist Championship (ongoing)

Position: 2 after round 2

2 after round 2 Score: 64-65 = 129 (−11)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More