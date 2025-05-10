How did Rickie Fowler perform in the Truist Championship, Round 2?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 10, 2025 06:18 GMT
PGA: Truist Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Rickie Fowle at the Truist Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Unlike the first round, Rickie Fowler's second day at the Truist Championship was a bit tougher. He shot a 1-over 71 and slipped six strokes behind after 36 holes.

On Friday, May 9, Rickie Fowler returned to the Philadelphia Cricket Club after firing a 7-under in the opening round. He continued his strong start, picking up three birdies to quickly reach 10-under after six holes. However, things took a turn from there, and he didn’t record another birdie. Instead, he bogeyed four of the next eleven holes.

Here’s a look at Fowler’s performance in the second round of the Truist Championship 2025:

Back Nine (IN):

  • Hole 10 (Par 4): 3
  • Hole 11 (Par 4): 4
  • Hole 12 (Par 4): 4
  • Hole 13 (Par 4): 4
  • Hole 14 (Par 3): 3
  • Hole 15 (Par 5): 4
  • Hole 16 (Par 3): 2
  • Hole 17 (Par 4): 5
  • Hole 18 (Par 4): 4
  • IN Total: 33

Front Nine (OUT):

  • Hole 1 (Par 4): 4
  • Hole 2 (Par 4): 4
  • Hole 3 (Par 3): 4
  • Hole 4 (Par 4): 4
  • Hole 5 (Par 5): 6
  • Hole 6 (Par 4): 4
  • Hole 7 (Par 4): 5
  • Hole 8 (Par 3): 3
  • Hole 9 (Par 4): 4
  • OUT Total: 38

Round 2 Total: 71

Rickie Fowler has been struggling with form for quite some time. He has made just one top-10 finish in the past year and a half and hasn’t won a title since the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023. Additionally, he has slipped to 125th in the standings and has played several events on sponsor exemptions.

When will Rickie Fowler tee off at the Truist Championship, Round 3?

Rickie Fowler is paired with Gary Woodland for the penultimate round of the Truist Championship. The duo will tee off on Saturday, May 10, at 1:15 pm ET.

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Truist Championship 2025:

  • 8:10 am: Michael Kim, Justin Rose
  • 8:20 am: Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover
  • 8:30 am: Chris Kirk, Will Zalatoris
  • 8:40 am: Matthieu Pavon, Tom Hoge
  • 8:50 am: Sahith Theegala, Max Greyserman
  • 9:00 am: Ryan Gerard, Adam Hadwin
  • 9:10 am: Brian Harman, Austin Eckroat
  • 9:20 am: Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers
  • 9:35 am: Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland
  • 9:45 am: Byeong Hun An, Cam Davis
  • 9:55 am: Corey Conners, Adam Scott
  • 10:05 am: Jacob Bridgeman, Joe Highsmith
  • 10:15 am: Nick Dunlap, Garrick Higgo
  • 10:25 am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 10:35 am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Jordan Spieth
  • 10:45 am: J.J. Spaun, Andrew Novak
  • 11:00 am: Davis Thompson, Aaron Rai
  • 11:10 am: Daniel Berger, Robert MacIntyre
  • 11:20 am: Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 11:30 am: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy
  • 11:40 am: Cameron Young, Eric Cole
  • 11:50 am: Rasmus Hojgaard, Ben Griffin
  • 12:00 pm: Xander Schauffele, Taylor Pendrith
  • 12:15 pm: Keegan Bradley, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 12:25 pm: Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen
  • 12:35 pm: Sam Burns, J.T. Poston
  • 12:45 pm: Sungjae Im, Alex Noren
  • 12:55 pm: Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy
  • 1:05 pm: Tony Finau, Harris English
  • 1:15 pm: Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland
  • 1:30 pm: Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger
  • 1:40 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa
  • 1:50 pm: Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim
  • 2:00 pm: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa
  • 2:10 pm: Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas
  • 2:20 pm: Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

