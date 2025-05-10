How did Rickie Fowler perform in the Truist Championship, Round 2?

Unlike the first round, Rickie Fowler's second day at the Truist Championship was a bit tougher. He shot a 1-over 71 and slipped six strokes behind after 36 holes.

Ad

On Friday, May 9, Rickie Fowler returned to the Philadelphia Cricket Club after firing a 7-under in the opening round. He continued his strong start, picking up three birdies to quickly reach 10-under after six holes. However, things took a turn from there, and he didn’t record another birdie. Instead, he bogeyed four of the next eleven holes.

Here’s a look at Fowler’s performance in the second round of the Truist Championship 2025:

Ad

Trending

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10 (Par 4): 3

Hole 11 (Par 4): 4

Hole 12 (Par 4): 4

Hole 13 (Par 4): 4

Hole 14 (Par 3): 3

Hole 15 (Par 5): 4

Hole 16 (Par 3): 2

Hole 17 (Par 4): 5

Hole 18 (Par 4): 4

IN Total: 33

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1 (Par 4): 4

Hole 2 (Par 4): 4

Hole 3 (Par 3): 4

Hole 4 (Par 4): 4

Hole 5 (Par 5): 6

Hole 6 (Par 4): 4

Hole 7 (Par 4): 5

Hole 8 (Par 3): 3

Hole 9 (Par 4): 4

OUT Total: 38

Round 2 Total: 71

Rickie Fowler has been struggling with form for quite some time. He has made just one top-10 finish in the past year and a half and hasn’t won a title since the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023. Additionally, he has slipped to 125th in the standings and has played several events on sponsor exemptions.

Ad

When will Rickie Fowler tee off at the Truist Championship, Round 3?

Rickie Fowler is paired with Gary Woodland for the penultimate round of the Truist Championship. The duo will tee off on Saturday, May 10, at 1:15 pm ET.

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Truist Championship 2025:

8:10 am: Michael Kim, Justin Rose

Michael Kim, Justin Rose 8:20 am: Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover

Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover 8:30 am: Chris Kirk, Will Zalatoris

Chris Kirk, Will Zalatoris 8:40 am: Matthieu Pavon, Tom Hoge

Matthieu Pavon, Tom Hoge 8:50 am: Sahith Theegala, Max Greyserman

Sahith Theegala, Max Greyserman 9:00 am: Ryan Gerard, Adam Hadwin

Ryan Gerard, Adam Hadwin 9:10 am: Brian Harman, Austin Eckroat

Brian Harman, Austin Eckroat 9:20 am: Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers

Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers 9:35 am: Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland

Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland 9:45 am: Byeong Hun An, Cam Davis

Byeong Hun An, Cam Davis 9:55 am: Corey Conners, Adam Scott

Corey Conners, Adam Scott 10:05 am: Jacob Bridgeman, Joe Highsmith

Jacob Bridgeman, Joe Highsmith 10:15 am: Nick Dunlap, Garrick Higgo

Nick Dunlap, Garrick Higgo 10:25 am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 10:35 am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Jordan Spieth

Michael Thorbjornsen, Jordan Spieth 10:45 am: J.J. Spaun, Andrew Novak

J.J. Spaun, Andrew Novak 11:00 am: Davis Thompson, Aaron Rai

Davis Thompson, Aaron Rai 11:10 am: Daniel Berger, Robert MacIntyre

Daniel Berger, Robert MacIntyre 11:20 am: Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama

Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama 11:30 am: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy

Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy 11:40 am: Cameron Young, Eric Cole

Cameron Young, Eric Cole 11:50 am: Rasmus Hojgaard, Ben Griffin

Rasmus Hojgaard, Ben Griffin 12:00 pm: Xander Schauffele, Taylor Pendrith

Xander Schauffele, Taylor Pendrith 12:15 pm: Keegan Bradley, Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley, Tommy Fleetwood 12:25 pm: Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen

Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen 12:35 pm: Sam Burns, J.T. Poston

Sam Burns, J.T. Poston 12:45 pm: Sungjae Im, Alex Noren

Sungjae Im, Alex Noren 12:55 pm: Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy

Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy 1:05 pm: Tony Finau, Harris English

Tony Finau, Harris English 1:15 pm: Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland

Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland 1:30 pm: Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger

Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger 1:40 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa 1:50 pm: Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim

Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim 2:00 pm: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa 2:10 pm: Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas

Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas 2:20 pm: Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More