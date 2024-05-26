How many tournaments did Grayson Murray win throughout his career? Exploring his win record

On Saturday, May 25, the golf fraternity received the terrible news of Grayson Murray's demise. Murray was competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge but pulled out before finishing the second round on Friday, May 24, citing illness.

Murray had made a terrific comeback earlier this year after winning the Sony Open in Hawaii. This was his second PGA Tour win and his first in seven years. A talented golfer since childhood, Murray won three straight Callaway Junior World Championships from 2006 to 2008 and also reached the top of his age group rankings.

Grayson Murray's first professional win came on the Korn Ferry Tour when he was 22 years old. He won the 2016 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship after beating Cameron Smith by one stroke. This win helped him finish second on the Korn Ferry Tour money list and earn a PGA Tour card for the 2016–17 season.

In his debut season, Murray claimed the Barbasol Championship after defeating Chad Collins by one stroke. However, after this, he had to wait a long time to win another title. He lost his card and went back to the Korn Ferry Tour. His resurgence happened last year when he won the AdventHealth Championship, beating Wilson Furr and Rico Hoey by one shot.

In the same season, he notched another win at the Simmons Bank Open. His three-shot win over Mason Andersen, Carter Jenkins, and Jamie Lovemark helped him finish fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour Points list and earn a PGA Tour card for this season.

Grayson Murray took full advantage of his return and claimed victory at the Waiʻalae Country Club, his first start of the season. He defeated An Byeong-hun and Keegan Bradley in the playoffs and secured his card for two years.

"I am at a loss for words," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says as he mourns Grayson Murray's demise

Following Grayson Murray's passing, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said that the tour was devastated and heartbroken by the news.

"I am at a loss for words," he said. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

He added that he reached out to Murray's parents to offer condolences. He revealed that Murray's parents suggested continuing the ongoing Charles Schwab Challenge.

"They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes," he added.

This season, Murray had made eight cuts in 12 appearances and registered another top-ten finish at the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month. He had also made it to the weekend of both Majors.