How many wins does Anthony Kim have? A look at golfer's record ahead of rumored comeback

Anthony Kim had an incredible start to his professional career. Having turned pro in 2006, Kim has won four professional tournaments and reached No. 6 on the Official World Golf Rankings. He has won three PGA Tour events and has also competed in all four Majors in his career.

Kim won his first PGA Tour event at the 2008 Wachovia Championship. He shot four rounds of 70, 67, 66 and 69 at the event and registered an incredible five-stroke victory over Ben Curtis.

Kim also won the AT&T National Tournament in 2008 by defeating Freddie Jacobson by two strokes. He carded four rounds of 67, 67, 69 and 65 to finish with a score of 12 under and secure a two-stroke victory.

The American's third PGA Tour victory came in 2010 at the Shell Houston Open. He played four rounds of 68, 69, 69 and 70 to settle for a score of 12 under par. He finished tied with Vaughn Taylor and won the tournament by making par on the first extra hole of the playoff.

In addition to three PGA Tour victories, Anthony Kim won the Kiwi Challenge in 2010 by defeating Sean O'Hair in a playoff.

Kim has also competed in Majors, though he has yet to win one. He played at the Masters three times, with the best finish recorded in 2010, when he finished in third place. He has also played in the other three Majors at least three times in his career.

His best finish at The Open Championship was recorded in 2011 when he finished in the T5 position. At the US Open, his best finish was recorded in 2009, when he tied for 16th place. He finished T50 at the 2007 PGA Championship.

After suffering an Achilles tendon injury in 2012, Kim underwent surgery and has been on the sidelines since then. But as per a recent report by Golf.com, the American star golfer might return shortly.

According to the source, Kim has been discussing with the PGA Tour and LIV Golf his potential return and could soon be back.

Kim could earn a sponsor exemption on the PGA Tour to compete in non-signature events. Moreover, he has been in talks with LIV Golf, which was initially not impressed to have the star golfer on their circuit but allegedly LIV Golf's CEO Greg Norman has been in talks with Kim on a potential one-year contract.

LIV Golf is set to begin its new season next week. If Anthony Kim decides to join the circuit, it will likely be confirmed by the following week, ahead of their season-opening Mayakoba event, which will get underway on February 2.

Anthony Kim's 2012 PGA Tour result

Kim last competed on the PGA Tour in 2012 and here are the results of that season:

Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: CUT

Farmers Insurance Open: CUT

Waste Management Phoenix Open: CUT

Northern Trust Open: DQ

The Honda Classic: T42

Transitions Championship: CUT

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: T66

Shell Houston Open: W/D

Valero Texas Open: W/D

Wells Fargo Championship: W/D.