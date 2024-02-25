How many wins does Jake Knapp have? Exploring the golfer’s past record

Jake Knapp has won three professional tournaments in his career. However, he is still seeking his first PGA Tour victory.

The American golfer started his professional journey in 2016 after completing his graduation. During the initial days of his career, he played on the PGA Tour Canada and then joined the Korn Ferry Tour. However, he did not win any event on the Korn Ferry Tour. Both of his victories were recorded on the Canada Tour.

According to the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) page, the golfer won two tournaments on the Canada Tour in 2019 and his third victory was recorded in 2022. Jake Knapp has won the 2019 Canada Life Open, which earned him six ranking points and he jumped from 2046th position to 844th place on the OWGR. He then emerged victorious at the Golf BC Championship that year.

In addition to these two tournaments, Knapp also won the 2022 CRMC Championship presented by Gretens. He finished in 13th place on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour point list and earned his PGA Tour for the 2024 season. This season, Knapp has played in four PGA Tour events and made the cut in three.

His best on the Tour was recorded at the Farmers Insurance Open when he tied for third place last month.

Prior to the PGA Tour event, Knapp played on the Korn Ferry Tour. The 29-year-old witnessed tremendous success on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour when he made 20 cuts out of the 22 tournaments he played.

He recorded three top-10 finishes including T10 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and solo fifth position finish at Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Knapp's successful outing on the Korn Ferry helped him to join the PGA Tour. Just in his fifth start at the circuit, Knapp is in contention to win his maiden Tour event. Jake Knapp tied it up at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta and following the three rounds of the tournament, he maintained a four-stroke lead. The final round of the tournament is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 25.

Jake Knapp's best performances

Here is a quick recap of some of the best performances of Jake Knapp over the years on different golf series including the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and Canada Tour:

2024 Farmers Insurance Open: T3 (PGA Tour)

2019 Canada Life Open: 1 (Canada Tour)

2019 GolfBC Championship: 1 (Canada Tour)

2022 CRMC Championship presented by Gertens: 1 (Canada Tour)

2022 Royal Beach Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist: 2 (Canada Tour)

2019 HFX Pro-Am presented by Steele Jaguar: 2 (Canada Tour)

2023 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: 5 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: T5 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic: T5 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2019 Osprey Valley Open: 3 (Canada Tour)

2024 WM Phoenix Open: T28 (PGA Tour)

2023 Veritex Bank Championship: T7 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: T7 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Compliance Solutions Championship: T8 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: T9 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2022 Quebec Open: T3 (Canada Tour)

2023 Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard: T7 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open: T7 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2021 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: T11 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 AdventHealth Championship: T9 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron: T13 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2017 Freedom 55 Financial Open: T4 (Canada Tour)

2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: T10 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 The Ascendant presented by Blue: T21 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: T17 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2022 GolfBC Championship: T8 (Canada Tour)

2023 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank: T21 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 UNC Health Championship presented by Stitch: T27 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 The Panama Championship: T24 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii: T70 (PGA Tour)