5 golfers to watch in Sunday’s final round of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta ft. rookie Sami Valimaki

The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta is heading for its final fourth round, scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 25. The PGA Tour event kickstarted on Thursday, February 22 and has successfully concluded with its three rounds, following which Jake Knapp maintained his lead.

The tournament has come with many surprises, and several new faces grabbed the fans' attention. While Knapp managed to extend his lead even after the third round, Sami Valimaki has been in contention to win this week.

Here is the list of the top 5 golfers to watch on Sunday at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

5 golfers to watch in Sunday’s final round of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta

#1 Sami Valimaki

Sami Valimaki (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Sami Valimaki topped the leaderboard of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta after the second round on Friday, February 22. He shot 67 in the third round and slipped down one position to have a solo second-place finish on the leaderboard. He will enter the final round four strokes behind the third-round leader Jake Knapp.

Valimaki has been in good form, considering his three rounds of 64, 67 and 67 at the Mexico Open. Fans have their eyes set on the Finnish golfer in the final round on Sunday. He will tee off at 1:40 p.m. ET with Jake Knapp on the first tee hole for the final round of the tournament.

#2 Jake Knapp

Jake Knapp (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Jake Knapp, who finished in a tie for third place at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, has been phenomenal at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. He took the lead in the tournament after the second round and extended it with a round of 63 on Saturday.

The 29-year-old American will tee off for the final round on Sunday with a four-stroke lead. He will commence his day with Valimaki at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Tony Finau (Image via Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Defending Champion Tony Finau has been the expert's favorite to win this week and fans undoubtedly have their eyes on the golfer to see if he can bounce back and win the tournament.

Finau got off to a smooth start with a round of 69 on the first day and then a 67 on the second. However, with a round of 2-under-par 69 on Saturday, he slipped down 11 positions on the leaderboard to settle for a tie for 20th place. He will tee for the final round at 11:55 a.m. ET in a group with C.T. Pan.

#4 Ben Silverman

Ben Silverman (Image via Fernando de Dios/Getty Images)

With a bogey-free round of 63 on Saturday, Ben Silverman jumped 28 positions and settled in a tie for third place with Henrik Norlander and Chan Kim. The Canadian, who registered eight birdies in his latest round, will enter the final round seven strokes behind Jake Knapp. He will tee off on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET with Norlander.

#5 Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre was also impressive in the third round of the tournament on Saturday and fans would have high hopes for him in the final. He shot 65 in the third round, making a 21-position jump on the leaderboard and finishing in a tie for sixth place with three other golfers.

The Scotsman will tee off at 1:20 p.m. ET with Chan Kim for the final round of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.