The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta has its second round on Friday, February 23.. Following the round, golfers who finished in a tie for 50th place made the cut and qualified for the third round, while the remaining returned home.

The PGA Tour event is a regular Tour tournament with a purse of $8.1 million. It has a regular full-size field but several golfers missed the cut following Friday's round.

Matt Wallace topped the leaderboard in a four-way tie with Sami Valimaki, Alvaro Ortiz and Jake Knapp. However, some big names, including Davis Riley, Charley Hoffman and Mackenzie Hughes, failed to make the cut at the tournament.

Here are the top 5 golfers who failed to make the cut at the 2024 Mexico Open.

5 big names who missed the cut at 2024 Mexico Open

#1 Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox failed to make the 2-under-par cut at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta following the two rounds. He finished with a score of 2-over par after shooting two rounds of 71 and 73. He missed the cut by four strokes.

Fox made two bogeys and a birdie on the front nine of the second round and two birdies, an eagle and a bogey on the back nine to score 73.

#2 Davis Riley

Davis Riley in action

Davis Riley got off to rough a start at the tournament but made progress in the second round on Friday.

Riley shot five birdies, one bogey and a double bogey on Friday to score 2-under par 69. He finished with a total score of even par 140 and missed the cut by just two strokes.

#3 Charley Hoffman

Charley Hoffman (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Fans had high hopes from Charley Hoffman following his runner-up finish at the Phoenix Open. However, he struggled with his game at last week's Genesis Invitational and then at this week's Mexico Open.

He shot two rounds of 72 and 70 and finished with a total of even par 142, missing the cut by two strokes. Hoffman shot a round of 1-under par 70 on Friday with his four birdies and three bogeys.

#4 Mackenzie Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes (Image via Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes struggled throughout the first two rounds of the tournament and failed to make the cut. He started the game with a round of 77 on Thursday when he shot two double bogeys, two bogeys and just one birdie.

He had a better score in the second round but it was not enough to make the cut at the tournament. Hughes scored 2-over par 73 in the second round with two bogeys, two double bogeys and four birdies.

#5 Alexander Björk

Alexander Björk (Image via Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Alexander Björk also missed the cut at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. He played two rounds of 70 and 71 to finish with a score of under 1, missing the cut by just one stroke.

In the second round, he made four birdies and three bogeys to score 71.