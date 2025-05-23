How did Michael Kim perform in the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 1?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 23, 2025 02:26 GMT
Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
Michael Kim at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Michael Kim had an underwhelming start at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 as he shot a 1-over 71 in the opening round. He picked up just two birdies against three bogeys on Day 1 at Colonial.

Michael Kim began the first day at Colonial from the tenth tee and parred seven holes before bogeying the par-4 17th. After finishing the front nine at 1-over, he went back to even par with a birdie on the par-4 2nd, his eleventh hole of the day. However, two back-to-back bogeys on the 4th and 5th pushed him back to 2-over. While he missed a 29-foot putt on the 4th, he failed to sink a 12-footer on the next.

Michael Kim received some relief with a birdie on the final hole to finish at 1-over. Following the first day’s action, he is eight shots behind John Pak, who went bogey-free to shoot 63 and take the early lead.

Pak has a three-shot lead over Ben Griffin, Matt Wallace, and seven other golfers. Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, and four others are four strokes back, while Scottie Scheffler is tied for 20th at 2-under.

Here's a leaderboard for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 1:

  • 1: John Pak (−7)
  • T2: Patrick Rodgers (−4)
  • T2: Ryo Hisatsune (−4)
  • T2: Matti Schmid (−4)
  • T2: Matt Wallace (−4)
  • T2: Beau Hossler (−4)
  • T2: Bud Cauley (−4)
  • T2: J.T. Poston (−4)
  • T2: J.J. Spaun (−4)
  • T2: Ben Griffin (−4)
  • T11: Brian Harman (−3)
  • T11: Andrew Novak (−3)
  • T11: Akshay Bhatia (−3)
  • T11: Tommy Fleetwood (−3)
  • T11: Webb Simpson (−3)
  • T11: Ryan Gerard (−3)
  • T11: Chris Gotterup (−3)
  • T11: Brice Garnett (−3)
  • T11: Adam Svensson (−3)

Michael Kim's hole-by-hole performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 1 explored

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Michael Kim at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 1:

  • Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (E)
  • Par 5, Hole 11: 5 (E)
  • Par 4, Hole 12: 4 (E)
  • Par 3, Hole 13: 3 (E)
  • Par 4, Hole 14: 4 (E)
  • Par 4, Hole 15: 4 (E)
  • Par 3, Hole 16: 3 (E)
  • Par 4, Hole 17: 5 (+1)
  • Par 4, Hole 18: 4 (+1)
  • IN: 36 (+1)
  • Par 5, Hole 1: 5 (E)
  • Par 4, Hole 2: 3 (E)
  • Par 4, Hole 3: 4 (+1)
  • Par 3, Hole 4: 4 (+2)
  • Par 4, Hole 5: 5 (+2)
  • Par 4, Hole 6: 4 (+2)
  • Par 4, Hole 7: 4 (+2)
  • Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (+1)
  • Par 4, Hole 9: 3 (+1)
  • OUT: 35 (E)
  • Total: 71 (Par 70)
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

