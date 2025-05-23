How did Michael Kim perform in the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 1?

Michael Kim had an underwhelming start at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 as he shot a 1-over 71 in the opening round. He picked up just two birdies against three bogeys on Day 1 at Colonial.
Michael Kim began the first day at Colonial from the tenth tee and parred seven holes before bogeying the par-4 17th. After finishing the front nine at 1-over, he went back to even par with a birdie on the par-4 2nd, his eleventh hole of the day. However, two back-to-back bogeys on the 4th and 5th pushed him back to 2-over. While he missed a 29-foot putt on the 4th, he failed to sink a 12-footer on the next.
Michael Kim received some relief with a birdie on the final hole to finish at 1-over. Following the first day’s action, he is eight shots behind John Pak, who went bogey-free to shoot 63 and take the early lead.
Pak has a three-shot lead over Ben Griffin, Matt Wallace, and seven other golfers. Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, and four others are four strokes back, while Scottie Scheffler is tied for 20th at 2-under.
Here's a leaderboard for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 1:
- 1: John Pak (−7)
- T2: Patrick Rodgers (−4)
- T2: Ryo Hisatsune (−4)
- T2: Matti Schmid (−4)
- T2: Matt Wallace (−4)
- T2: Beau Hossler (−4)
- T2: Bud Cauley (−4)
- T2: J.T. Poston (−4)
- T2: J.J. Spaun (−4)
- T2: Ben Griffin (−4)
- T11: Brian Harman (−3)
- T11: Andrew Novak (−3)
- T11: Akshay Bhatia (−3)
- T11: Tommy Fleetwood (−3)
- T11: Webb Simpson (−3)
- T11: Ryan Gerard (−3)
- T11: Chris Gotterup (−3)
- T11: Brice Garnett (−3)
- T11: Adam Svensson (−3)
Michael Kim's hole-by-hole performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 1 explored
Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Michael Kim at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 1:
- Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (E)
- Par 5, Hole 11: 5 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 12: 4 (E)
- Par 3, Hole 13: 3 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 14: 4 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 15: 4 (E)
- Par 3, Hole 16: 3 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 17: 5 (+1)
- Par 4, Hole 18: 4 (+1)
- IN: 36 (+1)
- Par 5, Hole 1: 5 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 2: 3 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 3: 4 (+1)
- Par 3, Hole 4: 4 (+2)
- Par 4, Hole 5: 5 (+2)
- Par 4, Hole 6: 4 (+2)
- Par 4, Hole 7: 4 (+2)
- Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (+1)
- Par 4, Hole 9: 3 (+1)
- OUT: 35 (E)
- Total: 71 (Par 70)