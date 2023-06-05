How much did 2023 Porsche European Open winner Tom McKibbin get? DP World Tour event’s prize money payouts explored

The 2023 Porsche European Open concluded Sunday with Tom McKibbin lifting the trophy. The 20-year-old Northern Irish golfer beat the likes of Julien Guerrier, Maximilian Kieffer and Marcel Siem, to earn his first-ever DP World Tour title.

McKibbin shot a 9-under 283 at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany to clinch the victory. With the win, the young golfer bagged the top prize of €315,657 from the $2,000,000 prize purse. Apart from the hefty paycheck, the Irishman also earned 18.2 Official World Golf Ranking points and 460 Race to Dubai points.

While the champion golfer took a significant share of the European Open purse, runner-ups Guerrier, Kieffer and Siem settled for paychecks of €138,022 each. Frederic Lacroix finished solo fifth and bagged €78,728 for his efforts.

Notably, the European Open had a 36-hole cut, which allowed 76 of 156 starting players each prize money paychecks. Lucas Bjerregaard, Søren Kjeldsen and Richard Mcevoy finished last on the event’s leaderboard, sharing T74. The trio returned home with €2,773 each.

2023 Porsche European Open prize money payouts

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the DP World Tour’s European Open:

WIN: Tom Mckibbin - €315,657.70

T2: Julien Guerrier - €138,022.88

T2: Maximilian Kieffer - €138,022.88

T2: Marcel Siem - €138,022.88

5: Frederic Lacroix - €78,728.74

T6: John Axelsen - €52,176.36

T6: Alexander Björk - €52,176.36

T6: David Law - €52,176.36

T6: Jordan Smith - €52,176.36

T10: Ricardo Gouveia - €33,283.32

T10: Romain Langasque - €33,283.32

T10: Connor Syme - €33,283.32

T10: Paul Waring - €33,283.32

T14: Bryce Easton - €25,654.92

T14: Ewen Ferguson - €25,654.92

T14: Pedro Figueiredo - €25,654.92

T14: Francesco Laporta - €25,654.92

T14: Robert Macintyre - €25,654.92

T14: Freddy Schott - €25,654.92

T20: Matthieu Pavon - €21,910.36

T20: Santiago Tarrio - €21,910.36

T22: Marcus Armitage - €19,310.82

T22: Kristian Krogh Johannessen - €19,310.82

T22: Matthew Jordan - €19,310.82

T22: Joost Luiten - €19,310.82

T22: Adrien Saddier - €19,310.82

T22: Kalle Samooja - €19,310.82

T22: Jayden Schaper - €19,310.82

T29: Julien Brun - €16,247.09

T29: Scott Jamieson - €16,247.09

T29: Richard Mansell - €16,247.09

T29: John Parry - €16,247.09

T33: Simon Forsström - €13,554.71

T33: Angel Hidalgo - €13,554.71

T33: Rikuya Hoshino - €13,554.71

T33: Hurly Long - €13,554.71

T33: Tapio Pulkkanen - €13,554.71

T33: Marcel Schneider - €13,554.71

T39: Alejandro Del Rey - €11,326.54

T39: Edoardo Molinari - €11,326.54

T39: Clément Sordet - €11,326.54

T39: Andy Sullivan - €11,326.54

T39: Justin Walters - €11,326.54

T44: Rafa Cabrera Bello - €8,912.69

T44: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia - €8,912.69

T44: Mateusz Gradecki - €8,912.69

T44: Jeong Weon Ko - €8,912.69

T44: Wilco Nienaber - €8,912.69

T44: Niklas Nørgaard - €8,912.69

T44: Thorbjørn Olesen - €8,912.69

T44: Renato Paratore - €8,912.69

T52: Matthew Baldwin - €6,392.73

T52: Jorge Campillo - €6,392.73

T52: Marcus Helligkilde - €6,392.73

T52: Mike Lorenzo-Vera - €6,392.73

T52: Antoine Rozner - €6,392.73

T52: Johannes Veerman - €6,392.73

T52: Andrew Wilson - €6,392.73

T59: Alex Fitzpatrick - €5,106.23

T59: Rasmus Højgaard - €5,106.23

T59: Daan Huizing - €5,106.23

T59: Maximilian Schmitt - €5,106.23

T59: Matthew Southgate - €5,106.23

T59: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen - €5,106.23

65: Ugo Coussaud - €4,456.34

T66: Deon Germishuys - €4,084.98

T66: Oscar Lengden - €4,084.98

T66: Yannik Paul - €4,084.98

69: Marc Hammer - €3,713.62

70: Adri Arnaus - €3,527.94

71: Zander Lombard - €2,785.22

T72: Jannik De Bruyn - €2,780.72

T72: Joshua Lee - €2,780.72

T74: Lucas Bjerregaard - €2,773.22

T74: Søren Kjeldsen - €2,773.22

T74: Richard Mcevoy - €2,773.22

After a successful European Open outing, the 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Scandinavian Mixed.

