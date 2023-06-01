How much will the 2023 Porsche European Open champion win? Prize money breakdown explored

The DP World Tour’s 2023 Porsche European Open teed off on Thursday, May 1 at the Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany. The four-day event currently has a 156-player field competing for a $2 million prize purse.
The European Open, which marks the 24th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule, doesn’t feature any players in top-50 world rankings. However, the field headlined by the likes of Jorge Campillo, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and last week’s KLM Open winner Pablo Larrazabal, provides competition for the top prize of $340,000.
Porsche European Open 2023 prize money
According to the DP World Tour’s prize distribution system, the winner of the European Open will take a paycheck of $340,000. Apart from the prize money, the event winner will also earn some valuable OWGR points and other benefits, including exemptions on the European Tour events.
It is pertinent to note that Porsche European Open has a standard 36-holes cut. Based on the cut, only the golfers finishing top 65 and ties on the final leaderboard will win prize money paychecks. While the winner takes the major part of the prize purse, the runner-up will settle for a $220,000 paycheck. The golfer finishing third will win $125,000, while the fourth-placed golfer will return home with $100,000.
Notably, the golfer finishing last on the 65-man leaderboard will win a paycheck of $4,800 for his efforts.
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the European Open 2023:
- WIN: $340,000
- 2: $220,000
- 3: $125,000
- 4: $100,000
- 5: $84,800
- 6: $70,000
- 7: $60,000
- 8: $50,000
- 9: $44,800
- 10: $40,000
- 11: $36,800
- 12: $34,400
- 13: $32,200
- 14: $30,600
- 15: $29,400
- 16: $28,200
- 17: $27,000
- 18: $25,800
- 19: $24,800
- 20: $24,000
- 21: $23,200
- 22: $22,600
- 23: $22,000
- 24: $21,400
- 25: $20,800
- 26: $20,200
- 27: $19,600
- 28: $19,000
- 29: $18,400
- 30: $17,800
- 31: $17,200
- 32: $16,600
- 33: $16,000
- 34: $15,400
- 35: $14,800
- 36: $14,200
- 37: $13,800
- 38: $13,400
- 39: $13,000
- 40: $12,600
- 41: $12,200
- 42: $11,800
- 43: $11,400
- 44: $11,000
- 45: $10,600
- 46: $10,200
- 47: $9,800
- 48: $9,400
- 49: $9,000
- 50: $8,600
- 51: $8,200
- 52: $7,800
- 53: $7,400
- 54: $7,000
- 55: $6,800
- 56: $6,600
- 57: $6,400
- 58: $6,200
- 59: $6,000
- 60: $5,800
- 61: $5,600
- 62: $5,400
- 63: $5,200
- 64: $5,000
- 65: $4,800
The final round of the DP World Tour event will be played on Sunday, May 4. The winner and the final leaderboard will be updated after the final round.