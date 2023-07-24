How much did Akshay Bhatia win at 2023 Barracuda Championship? Prize money payouts explored

The 2023 Barracuda Championship concluded on Sunday with Akshay Bhatia lifting the trophy. The golfer, who was aiming for a big breakthrough on the PGA Tour, claimed the event in a playoff. The 21-year-old golfer beat Patrick Rodgers to clinch victory in the final opposite-field event of the PGA Tour season.

Bhatia won the only Tour to use the Modified Stableford scoring system. The golfer scored 40 points and tied scores with Rodgers in the final round. However, he came out on top in the playoff at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course in Truckee, California.

With the win, Bhatia bagged the winner’s share of $684,000 from the Barracuda Championship’s $3.8 million prize purse on offer.

2023 Barracuda Championship prize money payout

Akshay Bhatia bagged $684,000 for winning the 2023 Barracuda Championship. While the winner claimed the major share of the prize money, runner-up Patrick Rodgers settled for a $414,200 paycheck. Julien Guerrier and Jens Dantorp shared T3 and won $224,200 each.

Ryan Gerard, who was leading the tournament mid-way, finished solo fifth and returned home with $155,800. Trevor Cone finished last on the 66-man leaderboard. He got $8,170 for his efforts.

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the 2023 Barracuda Championship:

WIN: Akshay Bhatia - $684,000

2: Patrick Rodgers - $414,200

T3: Julien Guerrier - $224,200

T3: Jens Dantorp - $224,200

5: Ryan Gerard - $155,800

T6: Chesson Hadley - $123,975

T6: Erik van Rooyen - $123,975

T6: James Hahn - $123,975

T6: Beau Hossler - $123,975

T10: Sean Crocker - $82,379

T10: Sebastian Söderberg - $82,379

T10: JC Ritchie - $82,379

T10: J.J. Spaun - $82,379

T10: Ryo Hisatsune - $82,379

T10: Mark Hubbard - $82,379

T10: Joel Dahmen - $82,379

T17: Marcus Armitage - $57,950

T17: Chad Ramey - $57,950

T17: Cameron Champ - $57,950

T20: Martin Laird - $43,206

T20: Marcus Kinhult - $43,206

T20: Kevin Roy - $43,206

T20: Johannes Veerman - $43,206

T20: Rico Hoey - $43,206

T25: Vincent Norrman - $31,223

T25: Nathan Kimsey - $31,223

T25: James Morrison - $31,223

T28: Matt NeSmith - $27,170

T28: Jason Scrivener - $27,170

T28: Seung-Yul Noh - $27,170

T31: Wesley Bryan - $23,750

T31: Charley Hoffman - $23,750

T31: Martin Trainer - $23,750

T34: MJ Daffue - $19,798

T34: Justin Suh - $19,798

T34: Stephan Jaeger - $19,798

T34: David Lipsky - $19,798

T34: Carl Yuan - $19,798

T39: Robert Streb - $16,150

T39: Zecheng Dou - $16,150

T39: Sam Stevens - $16,150

T39: Edoardo Molinari - $16,150

43: Carson Young - $14,250

T44: Kevin Chappell - $12,730

T44: Brent Grant - $12,730

T44: William McGirt - $12,730

T47: Andy Sullivan - $10,627

T47: Russell Knox - $10,627

T47: Kyle Westmoreland - $10,627

T50: Augusto Núñez - $9,356

T50: Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez - $9,356

T50: Troy Merritt - $9,356

T50: Michael Gligic - $9,356

T50: Alexander Levy - $9,356

T55: Tano Goya - $8,816

T55: Chase Hanna - $8,816

T55: Trevor Werbylo - $8,816

T55: Chez Reavie - $8,816

59: Peter Kuest - $8,626

T60: Maximilian Kieffer - $8,474

T60: Austin Cook - $8,474

T60: Joakim Lagergren - $8,474

$63: Nick Hardy - $8,322

T64: Aaron Cockerill - $8,246

T64: Bastien Amat (a) - $0

66: Trevor Cone - $8,170

Notably, the Barracuda Championship was held parallel to The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in England. American golfer Brian Harman won the major and bagged a whopping $3,000,000 as the prize.