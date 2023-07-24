How much did Akshay Bhatia win at 2023 Barracuda Championship? Prize money payouts explored

The 2023 Barracuda Championship concluded on Sunday with Akshay Bhatia lifting the trophy. The golfer, who was aiming for a big breakthrough on the PGA Tour, claimed the event in a playoff. The 21-year-old golfer beat Patrick Rodgers to clinch victory in the final opposite-field event of the PGA Tour season.
Bhatia won the only Tour to use the Modified Stableford scoring system. The golfer scored 40 points and tied scores with Rodgers in the final round. However, he came out on top in the playoff at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course in Truckee, California.
With the win, Bhatia bagged the winner’s share of $684,000 from the Barracuda Championship’s $3.8 million prize purse on offer.
2023 Barracuda Championship prize money payout
Akshay Bhatia bagged $684,000 for winning the 2023 Barracuda Championship. While the winner claimed the major share of the prize money, runner-up Patrick Rodgers settled for a $414,200 paycheck. Julien Guerrier and Jens Dantorp shared T3 and won $224,200 each.
Ryan Gerard, who was leading the tournament mid-way, finished solo fifth and returned home with $155,800. Trevor Cone finished last on the 66-man leaderboard. He got $8,170 for his efforts.
Here are the complete prize money payouts for the 2023 Barracuda Championship:
- WIN: Akshay Bhatia - $684,000
- 2: Patrick Rodgers - $414,200
- T3: Julien Guerrier - $224,200
- T3: Jens Dantorp - $224,200
- 5: Ryan Gerard - $155,800
- T6: Chesson Hadley - $123,975
- T6: Erik van Rooyen - $123,975
- T6: James Hahn - $123,975
- T6: Beau Hossler - $123,975
- T10: Sean Crocker - $82,379
- T10: Sebastian Söderberg - $82,379
- T10: JC Ritchie - $82,379
- T10: J.J. Spaun - $82,379
- T10: Ryo Hisatsune - $82,379
- T10: Mark Hubbard - $82,379
- T10: Joel Dahmen - $82,379
- T17: Marcus Armitage - $57,950
- T17: Chad Ramey - $57,950
- T17: Cameron Champ - $57,950
- T20: Martin Laird - $43,206
- T20: Marcus Kinhult - $43,206
- T20: Kevin Roy - $43,206
- T20: Johannes Veerman - $43,206
- T20: Rico Hoey - $43,206
- T25: Vincent Norrman - $31,223
- T25: Nathan Kimsey - $31,223
- T25: James Morrison - $31,223
- T28: Matt NeSmith - $27,170
- T28: Jason Scrivener - $27,170
- T28: Seung-Yul Noh - $27,170
- T31: Wesley Bryan - $23,750
- T31: Charley Hoffman - $23,750
- T31: Martin Trainer - $23,750
- T34: MJ Daffue - $19,798
- T34: Justin Suh - $19,798
- T34: Stephan Jaeger - $19,798
- T34: David Lipsky - $19,798
- T34: Carl Yuan - $19,798
- T39: Robert Streb - $16,150
- T39: Zecheng Dou - $16,150
- T39: Sam Stevens - $16,150
- T39: Edoardo Molinari - $16,150
- 43: Carson Young - $14,250
- T44: Kevin Chappell - $12,730
- T44: Brent Grant - $12,730
- T44: William McGirt - $12,730
- T47: Andy Sullivan - $10,627
- T47: Russell Knox - $10,627
- T47: Kyle Westmoreland - $10,627
- T50: Augusto Núñez - $9,356
- T50: Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez - $9,356
- T50: Troy Merritt - $9,356
- T50: Michael Gligic - $9,356
- T50: Alexander Levy - $9,356
- T55: Tano Goya - $8,816
- T55: Chase Hanna - $8,816
- T55: Trevor Werbylo - $8,816
- T55: Chez Reavie - $8,816
- 59: Peter Kuest - $8,626
- T60: Maximilian Kieffer - $8,474
- T60: Austin Cook - $8,474
- T60: Joakim Lagergren - $8,474
- $63: Nick Hardy - $8,322
- T64: Aaron Cockerill - $8,246
- T64: Bastien Amat (a) - $0
- 66: Trevor Cone - $8,170
Notably, the Barracuda Championship was held parallel to The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in England. American golfer Brian Harman won the major and bagged a whopping $3,000,000 as the prize.