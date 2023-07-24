Who won the 2023 Barracuda Championship? Final leaderboard explored

Akshay Bhatia claimed his first PGA Tour title at the 2023 Barracuda Championship on Sunday, July 23 beating Patrick Rodgers in a sudden-death playoff.

Following his win at Barracuda Championship, Bhatia has bagged a full status on the PGA Tour after playing under a temporary membership since March. Besides he also booked his place in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

For the uninitiated, the Barracuda Championship used the Modified Stableford scoring system. Under this system, an eagle is rewarded with five points, while a birdie earns two points. On the other hand, a bogey incurs a deduction of one point and a double bogey results in a deduction of three points.

The 21-year-old golfer carded a final round of 3-under 68, which comprised seven birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey, earning six points. He accumulated 40 points after playing 72 holes.

Rodgers played the final round at 2-under 69 and earned six points with the help of six birdies and two bogeys. Had he not missed the birdie attempt on the final hole, the event wouldn't have gone to the playoff for the decider.

In the sudden-death playoff at Old Greenwood, Rodgers' tee shot on the par-4 hole 18 landed on a divot, and then eventually settled for a bogey. Bhatia on the other hand, made a par to claim his first PGA Tour win. While Bhatia earned his first victory, Rodgers is yet to taste success after playing in 246 PGA Tour events.

While Julien Guerrier jumped 45 places to T3 after scoring 20 points, Jens Dantorp also equaled him after bagging 15 points on the last day of the Barracuda Championship.

The Leaderboard of the 2023 Barracuda Championship explored

Here's the leaderboard for the Barracuda Championship 2023:

1 Akshay Bhatia: +40

2 Patrick Rodgers: +40

T3 Julien Guerrier: +37

T3 Jens Dantorp: +37

5 Ryan Gerard: +36

T6 Chesson Hadley: +35

T6 Erik van Rooyen: +35

T6 James Hahn: +35

T6 Beau Hossler: +35

T10 Sean Crocker: +34

T10 Sebastian Soderberg: +34

T10 JC Ritchie: +34

T10 J.J. Spaun: +34

T10 Ryo Hisatsune: +34

T10 Mark Hubbard: +34

T10 Joel Dahmen: +34

T17 Marcus Armitage: +33

T17 Chad Ramey: +33

T17 Cameron Champ: +33

T20 Martin Laird: +32

T20 Marcus Kinhult: +32

T20 Kevin Roy: +32

T20 Johannes Veerman: +32

T20 Rico Hoey: +32

T25 Vincent Norrman: +31

T25 Nathan Kimsey: +31

T25 James Morrison: +31

T28 Matt NeSmith: +30

T28 Jason Scrivener: +30

T28 S.Y. Noh: +30

T31 Wesley Bryan: +29

T31 Charley Hoffman: +29

T31 Martin Trainer: +29

T34 MJ Daffue: +28

T34 Justin Suh: +28

T34 Stephan Jaeger: +28

T34 David Lipsky: +28

T34 Carl Yuan: +28

T39 Robert Streb: +27

T39 Zecheng Dou: +27

T39 Sam Stevens: +27

T39 Edoardo Molinari: +27

43 Carson Young: +26

T44 Kevin Chappell: +25

T44 Brent Grant: +25

T44 William McGirt: +25

T47 Andy Sullivan: +22

T47 Russell Knox: +22

T47 Kyle Westmoreland: +22

T50 Augusto Núñez: +21

T50 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez: +21

T50 Troy Merritt: +21

T50 Alexander Levy: +21

T50 Michael Gligic: +21

T55 Tano Goya: +20

T55 Trevor Werbylo: +20

T55 Chase Hanna: +20

T55 Chez Reavie: +20

59 Peter Kuest: +19

T60 Maximilian Kieffer: +17

T60 Austin Cook: +17

T60 Joakim Lagergren: +17

63 Nick Hardy: +16

T64 Aaron Cockerill: +12

T64 Bastien Amat(a): +12

66 Trevor Cone: +11