The Barracuda Championship is back with its 25th edition and will commence side by side with the Open Championship 2023. The tournament will be held at Tahoe Mountain Club from July 20.

The tournament was famously known as Reno-Tahoe Open and was considered an alternate event, which meant that the winner will not get a spot in the Masters Tournament. However, earlier when the PGA Tour alone managed the event, the winner did get entry to the PGA Championship.

In 2022, PGA Tour announced that the Barracuda Championship will be a co-sanctioned tournament with the DP World Tour. Since then, it does not exempt players from getting a place in any of the major tournaments.

Who are the previous winners of the Barracuda Championship?

The 2022 edition of the Barracuda Championship was won by American professional golfer Chez Reavie. The victory happens to be his first on the European Tour and third on the PGA Tour.

Chez Reavie poses with the Barracuda Championship trophy (via Getty Images)

Here is the list of winners of the Barracuda Championship:

2022 - Chez Reavie

2021 - Erik van Rooyen

2020 - Richy Werenski

2019 - Collin Morikawa

2018 - Andrew Putnam

2017 - Chris Stroud

2016 - Greg Chalmers

2015 - J. J. Henry

2014 - Geoff Ogilvy

2013 - Gary Woodland

2012 - J. J. Henry

2011 - Scott Piercy

2010 - Matt Bettencourt

2009 - John Rollins

2008 - Parker McLachlin

2007 - Steve Flesch

2006 - Will MacKenzie

2005 - Vaughn Taylor

2004 - Vaughn Taylor

2003 - Kirk Triplett

2002 - Chris Riley

2001 - John Cook

2000 - Scott Verplank

1999 - Notah Begay III

Interesting facts about the Barracuda Championship

The Barracuda Championship was founded back in 1999 as an alternate event. Initially, the event was held at Montreux Golf and Country Club, Reno, Nevada. However, in 2020, it moved to the Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, California. This was the reason why it was called the Reno-Tahoe Open.

Since its inception, the tournament always had clashing schedules with other PGA Tour events. At first, it was played in the same week as the World Golf Championship. However, over time, it gradually shifted to have a parallel schedule with The Open Championship.

Let's have a look at the interesting facts about the Barracuda Championship:

Earlier the tournament was known as the Reno-Tahoe Open. It got the name from its title sponsors Barracuda Networks, who joined in 2014.

Notah Begay III is the inaugural winner of the event.

The Barracuda Championship has a Modified Stableford format, which means the scorecard favors aggressive play.

Australian professional golfer Geoff Ogilvy is the first non-American winner of the event. He won the alternate event in 2014. Since then, two more non-Americans have won the event, Australian professional golfer Greg Chalmers in 2016 and South African professional golfer Erik van Rooyen in 2021.

Vaughn Taylor is the only golfer to defend his title. He first won it in 2004 and later defended it in 2005. Apart from him, J. J. Henry has won the tournament twice.

Chris Stroud won the Barracuda Championship in 2017, which happens to be his first win on the PGA Tour. The victory came in his 290th start on the tour.

More details of the Barracuda Championship will be updated as the event progresses.