How much did Chez Reavie win this week at the Travelers Championship 2023? Golfers’ career earnings explored

American golfer Chez Reavie finished fourth at the 2023 Travelers Championship, held from June 22-25 at the TPC Highlands in Cromwell, with a score of -19. The victory earned him $841,667 in prize money from the $20 million purse.
Chez Reavie made a strong start to the 2023 Travelers Championship with a bogey-free round of 64 on Thursday, June 22. He had six birdies, one bogey, and an ace before shooting 63 with eight birdies and one bogey in the third round. However, his three bogeys in the final round cost him the victory by four shots.
Keegan Bradley won the 2023 Travelers Championship and a $3.6 million payout. Brian Harman and Zac Blair, who finished second, received $1,780,000 in prize money.
Here are the 2023 Travelers Championship payouts:
- Winner: Keegan Bradley - $3,600,000
- T2: Brian Harman - $1,780,000
- T2: Zac Blair - $1,780,000
- T4: Patrick Cantlay - $841,667
- T4: Chez Reavie - $841,667
- T4: Scottie Scheffler - $841,667
- T7: Denny McCarthy - $650,000
- T7: Rory McIlroy - $650,000
- T9: Min Woo Lee - $525,000
- T9: Justin Thomas - $525,000
- T9: Corey Conners - $525,000
- T9: Alex Smalley - $525,000
- T13: Rickie Fowler - $405,000
- T13: Hideki Matsuyama - $405,000
- T15: Lucas Herbert - $335,000
- T15: Carson Young - $335,000
- T15: Doug Ghim - $335,000
- T15: Emiliano Grillo - $335,000
- T19: Xander Schauffele - $245,800
- T19: Greyson Sigg - $245,800
- T19: Adam Scott - $245,800
- T19: Shane Lowry - $245,800
- T19: Russell Henley - $245,800
- T24: Eric Cole - $167,000
- T24: Aaron Rai - $167,000
- T24: Ludvig Aberg - $167,000
- T24: Austin Eckroat - $167,000
- T24: Chesson Hadley - $167,000
- T29: Wyndham Clark - $134,000
- T29: Sungjae Im - $134,000
- T29: Viktor Hovland - $134,000
- T29: Zach Johnson - $134,000
- T33: Luke List - $109,000
- T33: Cam Davis - $109,000
- T33: Callum Tarren - $109,000
- T33: Gary Woodland - $109,000
- T33: Ryan Palmer - $109,000
- T38: Nick Hardy - $83,000
- T38: Chad Ramey - $83,000
- T38: Kyle Reifers - $83,000
- T38: Tom Kim - $83,000
- T38: Kelly Kraft - $83,000
- T38: Sepp Straka - $83,000
- T38: Michael Kim - $83,000
- T45: Davis Riley - $61,200
- T45: Jason Day - $61,200
- T45: Tony Finau - $61,200
- T45: Andrew Putnam - $61,200
- T49: Kevin Yu - $51,533
- T49: Russell Knox - $51,533
- T49: Matt Fitzpatrick - $51,533
- T52: Sahith Theegala - $47,900
- T52: Webb Simpson - $47,900
- T52: Kevin Tway - $47,900
- T52: Zecheng Dou - $47,900
- T56: Justin Suh - $46,000
- T56: Brett Stegmaier - $46,000
- T56: Harry Hall - $46,000
- T56: David Lipsky - $46,000
- T60: Cameron Young - $44,600
- T60: Harris English - $44,600
- T60: Tom Hoge - $44,600
- 63: Ben Martin - $43,800
- T64: Andy Svoboda - $43,200
- T64: Stephan Jaeger - $43,200
- 66: Ryan Blaum - $42,600
- 67: Andrew Landry - $42,200
Chez Reavie's PGA Tour earnings
Chez Reavie's career earnings are $21,995,459 as reported by Spotrac. He has earned $20 million from official tournaments and $312,000 from unofficial tournaments.
Here are Chez Reavie's earnings over the years:
2023
- Official payouts: $1,230,712
- Total earnings: $1,230,712
2022
- Official payouts: $1,908,671
- Total earnings: $1,908,671
2021
- Official payouts: $1,126,279
- Total earnings: $1,126,279
2020
- Official payouts: $1,123,769
- Unofficial payouts:$196,500
- Tour Championship Bonus: $105,000
- Total earnings: $1,425,269
2019
- Official payouts: $3,660,909
- Tour championship bonus: $1,100,000
- Total earnings: $4,760,909
2018
- Official payouts: $2,700,018
- Total earnings: $2,700,018
2017
- Official payouts: $1,819,207
- Total earnings: $1,819,207
2016
- Official payouts: $1,086,964
- Total earnings: $1,086,964
2015
- Official payouts: $331,623
- Total earnings: $331,623
2014
- Official payouts: $11,767
- Total earnings: $11,767
2013
- Official payouts: $590,925
- Total earnings: $590,925
2012
- Official payouts: $580,617
- Unofficial payouts: $25,000
- Total earnings: $605,617
2011
- Official payouts: $2,264,296
- Unofficial payouts: $85,500
- Total earnings: $2,349,796
2010
- Official payouts: $112,994
- Total earnings: $112,994
2009
- Official payouts: $477,766
- Total earnings: $477,766
2008
- Official payouts: $1,444,102
- Total earnings: $1,444,102
2006
- Official payouts: $0
- Unofficial payouts: $5,000
- Total earnings: $5,000
2005
- Official payouts: $0
- Total earnings: $0
2004
- Official payouts: $7,840
- Total earnings: $7,840