How much did Chez Reavie win this week at the Travelers Championship 2023? Golfers’ career earnings explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jun 26, 2023 10:18 GMT
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Chez Reavie (Image via Getty)

American golfer Chez Reavie finished fourth at the 2023 Travelers Championship, held from June 22-25 at the TPC Highlands in Cromwell, with a score of -19. The victory earned him $841,667 in prize money from the $20 million purse.

Chez Reavie made a strong start to the 2023 Travelers Championship with a bogey-free round of 64 on Thursday, June 22. He had six birdies, one bogey, and an ace before shooting 63 with eight birdies and one bogey in the third round. However, his three bogeys in the final round cost him the victory by four shots.

Chez Reavie at the 2023 Travelers Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty)
Chez Reavie at the 2023 Travelers Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty)

Keegan Bradley won the 2023 Travelers Championship and a $3.6 million payout. Brian Harman and Zac Blair, who finished second, received $1,780,000 in prize money.

Here are the 2023 Travelers Championship payouts:

  • Winner: Keegan Bradley - $3,600,000
  • T2: Brian Harman - $1,780,000
  • T2: Zac Blair - $1,780,000
  • T4: Patrick Cantlay - $841,667
  • T4: Chez Reavie - $841,667
  • T4: Scottie Scheffler - $841,667
  • T7: Denny McCarthy - $650,000
  • T7: Rory McIlroy - $650,000
  • T9: Min Woo Lee - $525,000
  • T9: Justin Thomas - $525,000
  • T9: Corey Conners - $525,000
  • T9: Alex Smalley - $525,000
  • T13: Rickie Fowler - $405,000
  • T13: Hideki Matsuyama - $405,000
  • T15: Lucas Herbert - $335,000
  • T15: Carson Young - $335,000
  • T15: Doug Ghim - $335,000
  • T15: Emiliano Grillo - $335,000
  • T19: Xander Schauffele - $245,800
  • T19: Greyson Sigg - $245,800
  • T19: Adam Scott - $245,800
  • T19: Shane Lowry - $245,800
  • T19: Russell Henley - $245,800
  • T24: Eric Cole - $167,000
  • T24: Aaron Rai - $167,000
  • T24: Ludvig Aberg - $167,000
  • T24: Austin Eckroat - $167,000
  • T24: Chesson Hadley - $167,000
  • T29: Wyndham Clark - $134,000
  • T29: Sungjae Im - $134,000
  • T29: Viktor Hovland - $134,000
  • T29: Zach Johnson - $134,000
  • T33: Luke List - $109,000
  • T33: Cam Davis - $109,000
  • T33: Callum Tarren - $109,000
  • T33: Gary Woodland - $109,000
  • T33: Ryan Palmer - $109,000
  • T38: Nick Hardy - $83,000
  • T38: Chad Ramey - $83,000
  • T38: Kyle Reifers - $83,000
  • T38: Tom Kim - $83,000
  • T38: Kelly Kraft - $83,000
  • T38: Sepp Straka - $83,000
  • T38: Michael Kim - $83,000
  • T45: Davis Riley - $61,200
  • T45: Jason Day - $61,200
  • T45: Tony Finau - $61,200
  • T45: Andrew Putnam - $61,200
  • T49: Kevin Yu - $51,533
  • T49: Russell Knox - $51,533
  • T49: Matt Fitzpatrick - $51,533
  • T52: Sahith Theegala - $47,900
  • T52: Webb Simpson - $47,900
  • T52: Kevin Tway - $47,900
  • T52: Zecheng Dou - $47,900
  • T56: Justin Suh - $46,000
  • T56: Brett Stegmaier - $46,000
  • T56: Harry Hall - $46,000
  • T56: David Lipsky - $46,000
  • T60: Cameron Young - $44,600
  • T60: Harris English - $44,600
  • T60: Tom Hoge - $44,600
  • 63: Ben Martin - $43,800
  • T64: Andy Svoboda - $43,200
  • T64: Stephan Jaeger - $43,200
  • 66: Ryan Blaum - $42,600
  • 67: Andrew Landry - $42,200

Chez Reavie's PGA Tour earnings

Chez Reavie's career earnings are $21,995,459 as reported by Spotrac. He has earned $20 million from official tournaments and $312,000 from unofficial tournaments.

Here are Chez Reavie's earnings over the years:

2023

  • Official payouts: $1,230,712
  • Total earnings: $1,230,712

2022

  • Official payouts: $1,908,671
  • Total earnings: $1,908,671

2021

  • Official payouts: $1,126,279
  • Total earnings: $1,126,279

2020

  • Official payouts: $1,123,769
  • Unofficial payouts:$196,500
  • Tour Championship Bonus: $105,000
  • Total earnings: $1,425,269

2019

  • Official payouts: $3,660,909
  • Tour championship bonus: $1,100,000
  • Total earnings: $4,760,909

2018

  • Official payouts: $2,700,018
  • Total earnings: $2,700,018

2017

  • Official payouts: $1,819,207
  • Total earnings: $1,819,207

2016

  • Official payouts: $1,086,964
  • Total earnings: $1,086,964

2015

  • Official payouts: $331,623
  • Total earnings: $331,623

2014

  • Official payouts: $11,767
  • Total earnings: $11,767

2013

  • Official payouts: $590,925
  • Total earnings: $590,925

2012

  • Official payouts: $580,617
  • Unofficial payouts: $25,000
  • Total earnings: $605,617

2011

  • Official payouts: $2,264,296
  • Unofficial payouts: $85,500
  • Total earnings: $2,349,796

2010

  • Official payouts: $112,994
  • Total earnings: $112,994

2009

  • Official payouts: $477,766
  • Total earnings: $477,766

2008

  • Official payouts: $1,444,102
  • Total earnings: $1,444,102

2006

  • Official payouts: $0
  • Unofficial payouts: $5,000
  • Total earnings: $5,000

2005

  • Official payouts: $0
  • Total earnings: $0

2004

  • Official payouts: $7,840
  • Total earnings: $7,840

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
