How much did Chez Reavie win this week at the Travelers Championship 2023? Golfers’ career earnings explored

American golfer Chez Reavie finished fourth at the 2023 Travelers Championship, held from June 22-25 at the TPC Highlands in Cromwell, with a score of -19. The victory earned him $841,667 in prize money from the $20 million purse.

Chez Reavie made a strong start to the 2023 Travelers Championship with a bogey-free round of 64 on Thursday, June 22. He had six birdies, one bogey, and an ace before shooting 63 with eight birdies and one bogey in the third round. However, his three bogeys in the final round cost him the victory by four shots.

Chez Reavie at the 2023 Travelers Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty)

Keegan Bradley won the 2023 Travelers Championship and a $3.6 million payout. Brian Harman and Zac Blair, who finished second, received $1,780,000 in prize money.

Here are the 2023 Travelers Championship payouts:

Winner: Keegan Bradley - $3,600,000

T2: Brian Harman - $1,780,000

T2: Zac Blair - $1,780,000

T4: Patrick Cantlay - $841,667

T4: Chez Reavie - $841,667

T4: Scottie Scheffler - $841,667

T7: Denny McCarthy - $650,000

T7: Rory McIlroy - $650,000

T9: Min Woo Lee - $525,000

T9: Justin Thomas - $525,000

T9: Corey Conners - $525,000

T9: Alex Smalley - $525,000

T13: Rickie Fowler - $405,000

T13: Hideki Matsuyama - $405,000

T15: Lucas Herbert - $335,000

T15: Carson Young - $335,000

T15: Doug Ghim - $335,000

T15: Emiliano Grillo - $335,000

T19: Xander Schauffele - $245,800

T19: Greyson Sigg - $245,800

T19: Adam Scott - $245,800

T19: Shane Lowry - $245,800

T19: Russell Henley - $245,800

T24: Eric Cole - $167,000

T24: Aaron Rai - $167,000

T24: Ludvig Aberg - $167,000

T24: Austin Eckroat - $167,000

T24: Chesson Hadley - $167,000

T29: Wyndham Clark - $134,000

T29: Sungjae Im - $134,000

T29: Viktor Hovland - $134,000

T29: Zach Johnson - $134,000

T33: Luke List - $109,000

T33: Cam Davis - $109,000

T33: Callum Tarren - $109,000

T33: Gary Woodland - $109,000

T33: Ryan Palmer - $109,000

T38: Nick Hardy - $83,000

T38: Chad Ramey - $83,000

T38: Kyle Reifers - $83,000

T38: Tom Kim - $83,000

T38: Kelly Kraft - $83,000

T38: Sepp Straka - $83,000

T38: Michael Kim - $83,000

T45: Davis Riley - $61,200

T45: Jason Day - $61,200

T45: Tony Finau - $61,200

T45: Andrew Putnam - $61,200

T49: Kevin Yu - $51,533

T49: Russell Knox - $51,533

T49: Matt Fitzpatrick - $51,533

T52: Sahith Theegala - $47,900

T52: Webb Simpson - $47,900

T52: Kevin Tway - $47,900

T52: Zecheng Dou - $47,900

T56: Justin Suh - $46,000

T56: Brett Stegmaier - $46,000

T56: Harry Hall - $46,000

T56: David Lipsky - $46,000

T60: Cameron Young - $44,600

T60: Harris English - $44,600

T60: Tom Hoge - $44,600

63: Ben Martin - $43,800

T64: Andy Svoboda - $43,200

T64: Stephan Jaeger - $43,200

66: Ryan Blaum - $42,600

67: Andrew Landry - $42,200

Chez Reavie's PGA Tour earnings

Chez Reavie's career earnings are $21,995,459 as reported by Spotrac. He has earned $20 million from official tournaments and $312,000 from unofficial tournaments.

Here are Chez Reavie's earnings over the years:

2023

Official payouts: $1,230,712

Total earnings: $1,230,712

2022

Official payouts: $1,908,671

Total earnings: $1,908,671

2021

Official payouts: $1,126,279

Total earnings: $1,126,279

2020

Official payouts: $1,123,769

Unofficial payouts:$196,500

Tour Championship Bonus: $105,000

Total earnings: $1,425,269

2019

Official payouts: $3,660,909

Tour championship bonus: $1,100,000

Total earnings: $4,760,909

2018

Official payouts: $2,700,018

Total earnings: $2,700,018

2017

Official payouts: $1,819,207

Total earnings: $1,819,207

2016

Official payouts: $1,086,964

Total earnings: $1,086,964

2015

Official payouts: $331,623

Total earnings: $331,623

2014

Official payouts: $11,767

Total earnings: $11,767

2013

Official payouts: $590,925

Total earnings: $590,925

2012

Official payouts: $580,617

Unofficial payouts: $25,000

Total earnings: $605,617

2011

Official payouts: $2,264,296

Unofficial payouts: $85,500

Total earnings: $2,349,796

2010

Official payouts: $112,994

Total earnings: $112,994

2009

Official payouts: $477,766

Total earnings: $477,766

2008

Official payouts: $1,444,102

Total earnings: $1,444,102

2006

Official payouts: $0

Unofficial payouts: $5,000

Total earnings: $5,000

2005

Official payouts: $0

Total earnings: $0

2004

Official payouts: $7,840

Total earnings: $7,840

