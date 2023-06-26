“Can I take this for tonight” – Keegan Bradley requests to take home the Travelers Championship 2023 trophy; drinks out of it to celebrate

American golfer Keegan Bradley won the 2023 Travelers Championship on Sunday, June 25. He played the final round of 3-under par 68 to win the PGA Tour tournament, which took place from June 22-25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

The PGA Tour recently posted a video of Bradley celebrating his victory on its Twitter account. In the clip, an official asked the American golfer:

"Do you want to fill up the whole trophy? We can clean it out."

Keegan Bradley replied to him by saying:

"Can I take this for the night?"

To which the officer again said:

"Oh yeah, 100℅ We'll engrave it later."

Bradley concluded the conversation, saying jokingly:

"I was going to take it anyways. I was going to say, you were trying to be nice."

The Vermont native later shared a video clip on his Instagram page, drinking in the Travelers Championship trophy to celebrate his victory.

"I can’t believe this is real" - Keegan Bradley on winning the 2023 Travelers Championship

Keegan Bradley registered the lead at the 2023 Travelers Championship during the weekend, sharing the top position with Denny McCarthy after the second round. He played the third round with six birdies and scored 64 on Saturday, June 24, to finish with a total of -21 and set a record to score the lowest of the Travelers Championship of 54 holes.

He entered the last 18 holes with one stroke lead over Chez Reavie. Bradley started the final round with two back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes. He canned three birdies on the first nine holes of the final round and two birdies and three bogeys on the back nine to score 68.

Speaking about the final round performance, Keegan Bradley said:

"I wasn’t hitting that bad of shots. I didn’t hit a great shot on 13, but that’s how those holes are. Like you know you can make — you can birdie them and you can bogey them all. I just luckily played good enough to where I could afford — that’s my only bad stretch of the tournament, and luckily I was ahead enough."

Keegan Bradley, who won the 2022 Zozo Championship, felt lucky to win the Travelers Championship. Speaking to the press after the victory, he said:

"I am lucky enough in my life to live out some of my dreams, and that was certainly one of them. I can’t believe this is real.”

"Feels unbelievable. I literally can’t believe it. It was a really stressful day. I’m so glad it’s over. Today was a day I’ll remember for the rest of my life," he added.

Following the end of the 2023 Travelers Championship, Brian Harman and Zac Blair were tied for second place. Scottie Scheffler finished fourth in a three-way tie with Patrick Cantlay and Chez Reavie, while Rory McIlroy finished seventh with Denny McCarthy.

Justin Thomas, who missed the cut at the 2023 US Open, bounced back in the game and finished in ninth place alongside Min Woo Lee, Corey Conners, and Alex Smalley.

