“New England’s champion” – Fans react to Keegan Bradley winning the Travelers Championship 2023

Keegan Bradley won the 2023 Travelers Championship after playing four rounds to finish with a score of -23. The England native took away $3.6 million in prize money with his incredible performance.

Claiming his sixth PGA Tour event, Bardley settled for a 23-under stroke to register a three-stroke victory over Brian Harman and Zac Blair. Defending champion Xander Schaufele tied up at 19th place after finishing in a five-way tie alongside Greyson Sigg, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry, and Russell Henley with a score of under 14.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler settled at fourth place in a three-way tie alongside Patrick Cantlay and Chez Reavie.

The golf world reacted favourably to Keegan Bradley's stunning triumph in his hometown. Fans applauded him in the comments section of the PGA Tour post, writing congratulatory messages for the American golfer.

Here are some of fans reactions:

"New England’s champion."

Keegan Bradley won $3.6 million and 500 FedEx points for his victory at the Travelers Championship. He dedicated his victory to all the kids who grew up in New England.

Speaking to the media after the finale, the 37-year-old golfer said:

"This is for all the kids that grew up in New England and have to sit through the winters and watch other people play golf. I am just so proud to win this tournament. The Travelers and everybody involved puts on a first-class tournament. It's been like this for a decade, and I'm just so proud to be the winner here."

Keegan Bradley's performance at the 2023 Travelers Championship

Keegan Bradley had a resounding start to the 2023 Travelers Championship. He made three birdies and one bogey on the first nine holes. His performance at the back nine in the opening round helped him to score 62 on Thursday, June 22. He made nine birdies in the inaugural round.

The good form continued in the second round when he canned seven birdies and then six birdies in the third round. Bradley registered the lead after three rounds and made a record for scoring the lowest in the tournament. He sank three birdies on the front nine of the fourth round and two more on the back nine along with three bogeys, to score 68.

Keegan Bradley wanted to win the event and in an interview after the third round, the Vermont native said:

"I've wanted to win this tournament, forever. So, the feeling of wanting to push and win is something I need to fight against and just let myself go out and play."

Keegan Bradley won 12 professional events after turning pro in 2008, including six PGA Tour events and two European Tour events.

