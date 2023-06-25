"I've wanted to win this tournament forever" - Keegan Bradley reveals his game plan as he sets the 54-hole Travelers Championship record

Keegan Bradley smashes the Travelers Championship 54-hole record with a 6-under 64 on Saturday, June 24, for a total of -21. The previous record was set by Brendan Todd, who finished with a scoring deficit of 18 after 54 holes in the tournament.

Travelers Championship is underway at the TPC River Highlands from June 22-25, featuring a star-studded field including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and defending Champion Xander Schauffele.

On Saturday, Keegan Bradley shot a bogey-free round to take a one-shot lead in the event. When asked about the tournament, the Vermont native revealed:

"I've wanted to win this tournament, forever. So, the feeling of wanting to push and win is something I need to fight against and just let myself go out and play."

Keegan Bradley got off to a good start in the Travelers Championship with two back-to-back birdies on Thursday. He carded a bogey on the fifth hole before another birdie on the seventh.

Bradley made five consecutive birdies from the 10th to 14th hole on the back nine in the opening round to finish with a score of 62. He astonished people with a bogey-free round on Friday, June 23, and then again on Saturday, June 24.

When will Keegan Bradley resume his game on Sunday?

The Travelers Championship commerce with its final round on Sunday, June 25. The tournament will start at 8:10 am ET with Ryan Blaum to start with the first shot of the day.

Keegan Bradley, who is in the lead after 54-holes, will start the game at 1:55 pm ET alongside Chez Reavie. Rickie Fowler will start the game at 1:45 pm ET alongside Patrick Cantlay.

Here are the 2023 Travelers Championship Sunday tee times:

8:10 a.m.: Ryan Blaum

8:15 a.m.: Cameron Young, Andrew Landry

8:25 a.m.: Russell Knox, Davis Riley

8:35 a.m.: Cam Davis, Brett Stegmaier

8:45 a.m.: Justin Suh, Andrew Svoboda

8:55 a.m.: Harry Hall, Webb Simpson

9:05 a.m.: Tom Kim, Harris English

9:20 a.m.: Zecheng Dou, David Lipsky

9:30 a.m.: Kelly Kraft, Sepp Straka

9:40 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Ben Martin

9:50 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Kevin Tway

10 a.m.: Luke List, Kevin Yu

10:10 a.m.: Russell Henley, Tom Hoge

10:20 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Stephan Jaeger

10:35 a.m.: Chad Ramey, Eric Cole

10:45 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala

10:55 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark

11:05 a.m.: Kyle Reifers, Gary Woodland

11:15 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Chesson Hadley

11:25 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Emiliano Grillo

11:35 a.m.: Jason Day, Ryan Palmer

11:50 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Tony Finau

12 p.m.: Carson Young, Doug Ghim

12:10 p.m.: Callum Tarren, Greyson Sigg

12:20 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im

12:30 p.m.: Zac Blair, Michael Kim

12:40 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Rory Mcllroy

12:50 p.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Lucas Herbert

1:05 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Corey Conners

1:15 p.m.: Alex Smalley, Brian Harman

1:25 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler

1:35 p.m.: Adam Scott, Denny McCarthy

1:45 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler

1:55 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Chez Reavie

* All time ET

