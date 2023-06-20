Travelers Championship 2023: Schedule, top players, prize money purse and more

With the conclusion of the US Open, the PGA Tour players flew to Connecticut to compete at the star-stacked field for the Travelers Championship.

The four-day event will kickstart with the inaugural round on Thursday, June 22, and will run through the week to complete the final on Sunday, June 25.

The PGA Tour event will feature a 156-golfer field, including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, among others. The Travelers Championship will take place at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Travelers Championship 2023: Schedule

The Travelers Championship will begin with the first round on Thursday, June 22, followed by the second round on Friday, the third round on Saturday, and the final round on Sunday, June 28.

Here is the 2023 Travelers Championship schedule:

Thursday, June 22

Round 1

Friday, June 23

Round 2

Saturday, June 24

Round 3

Sunday, June 25

Round 4

Travelers Championship 2023: top players

Forty of the top 50 golfers in OWGR will compete at this week's Travelers Championship.

Here are the top 25 top-ranked golfers competing at the 2023 Travelers Championship:

Rank 1 - Scottie Scheffler

Rank 2 - Jon Rahm

Rank 3 - Rory McIlroy

Rank 4 - Patrick Cantlay

Rank 5 - Viktor Hovland

Rank 6 - Xander Schauffele

Rank 8 - Matt Fitzpatrick

Rank 9 - Max Homa

Rank 11 - Will Zalatoris

Rank 13 - Wyndham Clark

Rank 14 - Tony Finau

Rank 17 - Cameron Young

Rank 18 - Justin Thomas

Rank 19 - Collin Morikawa

Rank 20 - Tommy Fleetwood

Rank 21 - Sungjae Im

Rank 22 - Tom Kim

Rank 23 - Kurt Kitayama

Rank 24 - Jason Day

Rank 25 - Sahith Theegala

Travelers Championship 2023: prize money

Travelers Championship will have a purse of $20 million with the winner receiving a check for $3.6 million, which is the highest prize money in the history of the event.

The tournament started in 1952 with Ted Kroll winning the first trophy and $2400 in prize money from the purse of $15000.

Last year, Xander Schauffele won the event and took home $1.4 million in prize money, which is now increased to $3.6 million.

Here is the 2023 Travelers Championship prize money payout :

1 $3,600,000

2 $2,180,000

3 $1,380,000

4 $980,000

5 $820,000

6 $725,000

7 $675,000

8 $625,000

9 $585,000

10 $545,000

11 $505,000

12 $465,000

13 $425,000

14 $385,000

15 $365,000

16 $345,000

17 $325,000

18 $305,000

19 $285,000

20 $265,000

21 $245,000

22 $225,000

23 $209,000

24 $193,000

25 $177,000

26 $161,000

27 $155,000

28 $149,000

29 $143,000

30 $137,000

31 $131,000

32 $125,000

33 $119,000

34 $114,000

35 $109,000

36 $104,000

37 $99,000

38 $95,000

39 $91,000

40 $87,000

41 $83,000

42 $79,000

43 $75,000

44 $71,000

45 $67,000

46 $63,000

47 $59,000

48 $55,800

49 $53,000

50 $51,400

51 $50,200

52 $49,000

53 $48,200

54 $47,400

55 $47,000

56 $46,600

57 $46,200

58 $45,800

59 $45,400

60 $45,000

61 $44,600

62 $44,200

63 $43,800

64 $43,400

65 $43,000

