Travelers Championship 2023: Schedule, top players, prize money purse and more

With the conclusion of the US Open, the PGA Tour players flew to Connecticut to compete at the star-stacked field for the Travelers Championship.
The four-day event will kickstart with the inaugural round on Thursday, June 22, and will run through the week to complete the final on Sunday, June 25.
The PGA Tour event will feature a 156-golfer field, including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, among others. The Travelers Championship will take place at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Travelers Championship 2023: Schedule
The Travelers Championship will begin with the first round on Thursday, June 22, followed by the second round on Friday, the third round on Saturday, and the final round on Sunday, June 28.
Here is the 2023 Travelers Championship schedule:
Thursday, June 22
- Round 1
Friday, June 23
- Round 2
Saturday, June 24
- Round 3
Sunday, June 25
- Round 4
Travelers Championship 2023: top players
Forty of the top 50 golfers in OWGR will compete at this week's Travelers Championship.
Here are the top 25 top-ranked golfers competing at the 2023 Travelers Championship:
- Rank 1 - Scottie Scheffler
- Rank 2 - Jon Rahm
- Rank 3 - Rory McIlroy
- Rank 4 - Patrick Cantlay
- Rank 5 - Viktor Hovland
- Rank 6 - Xander Schauffele
- Rank 8 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rank 9 - Max Homa
- Rank 11 - Will Zalatoris
- Rank 13 - Wyndham Clark
- Rank 14 - Tony Finau
- Rank 17 - Cameron Young
- Rank 18 - Justin Thomas
- Rank 19 - Collin Morikawa
- Rank 20 - Tommy Fleetwood
- Rank 21 - Sungjae Im
- Rank 22 - Tom Kim
- Rank 23 - Kurt Kitayama
- Rank 24 - Jason Day
- Rank 25 - Sahith Theegala
Travelers Championship 2023: prize money
Travelers Championship will have a purse of $20 million with the winner receiving a check for $3.6 million, which is the highest prize money in the history of the event.
The tournament started in 1952 with Ted Kroll winning the first trophy and $2400 in prize money from the purse of $15000.
Last year, Xander Schauffele won the event and took home $1.4 million in prize money, which is now increased to $3.6 million.
Here is the 2023 Travelers Championship prize money payout :
- 1 $3,600,000
- 2 $2,180,000
- 3 $1,380,000
- 4 $980,000
- 5 $820,000
- 6 $725,000
- 7 $675,000
- 8 $625,000
- 9 $585,000
- 10 $545,000
- 11 $505,000
- 12 $465,000
- 13 $425,000
- 14 $385,000
- 15 $365,000
- 16 $345,000
- 17 $325,000
- 18 $305,000
- 19 $285,000
- 20 $265,000
- 21 $245,000
- 22 $225,000
- 23 $209,000
- 24 $193,000
- 25 $177,000
- 26 $161,000
- 27 $155,000
- 28 $149,000
- 29 $143,000
- 30 $137,000
- 31 $131,000
- 32 $125,000
- 33 $119,000
- 34 $114,000
- 35 $109,000
- 36 $104,000
- 37 $99,000
- 38 $95,000
- 39 $91,000
- 40 $87,000
- 41 $83,000
- 42 $79,000
- 43 $75,000
- 44 $71,000
- 45 $67,000
- 46 $63,000
- 47 $59,000
- 48 $55,800
- 49 $53,000
- 50 $51,400
- 51 $50,200
- 52 $49,000
- 53 $48,200
- 54 $47,400
- 55 $47,000
- 56 $46,600
- 57 $46,200
- 58 $45,800
- 59 $45,400
- 60 $45,000
- 61 $44,600
- 62 $44,200
- 63 $43,800
- 64 $43,400
- 65 $43,000