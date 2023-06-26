How much did Keegan Bradley win at the Travelers Championship 2023? Prize money payouts explored

Keegan Bradley won the Travelers Championship 2023 on Sunday. The 37-year-old shot a final-round 2-under 68 to claim his sixth PGA Tour victory at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. With the win, Bradley bagged the winner’s share of $3.6 million from the $20 million designated event purse.

Apart from the winner’s paycheck, Bradley also earned several other benefits including valuable OWGR points. He won 500 FedEx Cup points and a two-year extension on the PGA Tour. The New England native landed exemptions into events, including next year's Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, and the Tournament of Champions.

Travelers Championship prize money

Keegan Bradley beat the likes of Zac Blair and Brian Harman to claim the Travelers Championship 2023 title. Blair and Harman finished T-2 at 20 under. They settled for $1.78 million each for their strong finish. While the top three took over a million for their win, Patrick Cantlay, Chez Reavie and Scottie Scheffler just missed out on the seven-figure mark after finishing T4 at 19 under. The trio settled for paychecks of $841,667 each.

Notably, last week’s US Open winner Wyndham Clark finished T29 alongside the likes of Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland and Zach Johnson. The trio won $134,000 each for their efforts. Andrew Landry, who finished last on the final 65-player Travelers Championship leaderboard, won $42,200.

Here is the complete prize money payout for the 2023 Travelers Championship:

WIN: Keegan Bradley - $3,600,000

T2: Brian Harman - $1,780,000

T2: Zac Blair - $1,780,000

T4: Patrick Cantlay - $841,667

T4: Chez Reavie - $841,667

T4: Scottie Scheffler - $841,667

T7: Denny McCarthy - $650,000

T7: Rory McIlroy - $650,000

T9: Min Woo Lee - $525,000

T9: Justin Thomas - $525,000

T9: Corey Conners - $525,000

T9: Alex Smalley - $525,000

T13: Rickie Fowler - $405,000

T13: Hideki Matsuyama - $405,000

T15: Lucas Herbert - $335,000

T15: Carson Young - $335,000

T15: Doug Ghim - $335,000

T15: Emiliano Grillo - $335,000

T19: Xander Schauffele - $245,800

T19: Greyson Sigg - $245,800

T19: Adam Scott - $245,800

T19: Shane Lowry - $245,800

T19: Russell Henley - $245,800

T24: Eric Cole - $167,000

T24: Aaron Rai - $167,000

T24: Ludvig Aberg - $167,000

T24: Austin Eckroat - $167,000

T24: Chesson Hadley - $167,000

T29: Wyndham Clark - $134,000

T29: Sungjae Im - $134,000

T29: Viktor Hovland - $134,000

T29: Zach Johnson - $134,000

T33: Luke List - $109,000

T33: Cam Davis - $109,000

T33: Callum Tarren - $109,000

T33: Gary Woodland - $109,000

T33: Ryan Palmer - $109,000

T38: Nick Hardy - $83,000

T38: Chad Ramey - $83,000

T38: Kyle Reifers - $83,000

T38: Tom Kim - $83,000

T38: Kelly Kraft - $83,000

T38: Sepp Straka - $83,000

T38: Michael Kim - $83,000

T45: Davis Riley - $61,200

T45: Jason Day - $61,200

T45: Tony Finau - $61,200

T45: Andrew Putnam - $61,200

T49: Kevin Yu - $51,533

T49: Russell Knox - $51,533

T49: Matt Fitzpatrick - $51,533

T52: Sahith Theegala - $47,900

T52: Webb Simpson - $47,900

T52: Kevin Tway - $47,900

T52: Zecheng Dou - $47,900

T56: Justin Suh - $46,000

T56: Brett Stegmaier - $46,000

T56: Harry Hall - $46,000

T56: David Lipsky - $46,000

T60: Cameron Young - $44,600

T60: Harris English - $44,600

T60: Tom Hoge - $44,600

63: Ben Martin - $43,800

T64: Andy Svoboda - $43,200

T64: Stephan Jaeger - $43,200

66: Ryan Blaum - $42,600

67: Andrew Landry - $42,200

After a successful Travelers Championship outing, the PGA Tour is now headed to Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

