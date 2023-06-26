How much did Keegan Bradley win at the Travelers Championship 2023? Prize money payouts explored

Keegan Bradley won the Travelers Championship 2023 on Sunday. The 37-year-old shot a final-round 2-under 68 to claim his sixth PGA Tour victory at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. With the win, Bradley bagged the winner’s share of $3.6 million from the $20 million designated event purse.
Apart from the winner’s paycheck, Bradley also earned several other benefits including valuable OWGR points. He won 500 FedEx Cup points and a two-year extension on the PGA Tour. The New England native landed exemptions into events, including next year's Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, and the Tournament of Champions.
Travelers Championship prize money
Keegan Bradley beat the likes of Zac Blair and Brian Harman to claim the Travelers Championship 2023 title. Blair and Harman finished T-2 at 20 under. They settled for $1.78 million each for their strong finish. While the top three took over a million for their win, Patrick Cantlay, Chez Reavie and Scottie Scheffler just missed out on the seven-figure mark after finishing T4 at 19 under. The trio settled for paychecks of $841,667 each.
Notably, last week’s US Open winner Wyndham Clark finished T29 alongside the likes of Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland and Zach Johnson. The trio won $134,000 each for their efforts. Andrew Landry, who finished last on the final 65-player Travelers Championship leaderboard, won $42,200.
Here is the complete prize money payout for the 2023 Travelers Championship:
- WIN: Keegan Bradley - $3,600,000
- T2: Brian Harman - $1,780,000
- T2: Zac Blair - $1,780,000
- T4: Patrick Cantlay - $841,667
- T4: Chez Reavie - $841,667
- T4: Scottie Scheffler - $841,667
- T7: Denny McCarthy - $650,000
- T7: Rory McIlroy - $650,000
- T9: Min Woo Lee - $525,000
- T9: Justin Thomas - $525,000
- T9: Corey Conners - $525,000
- T9: Alex Smalley - $525,000
- T13: Rickie Fowler - $405,000
- T13: Hideki Matsuyama - $405,000
- T15: Lucas Herbert - $335,000
- T15: Carson Young - $335,000
- T15: Doug Ghim - $335,000
- T15: Emiliano Grillo - $335,000
- T19: Xander Schauffele - $245,800
- T19: Greyson Sigg - $245,800
- T19: Adam Scott - $245,800
- T19: Shane Lowry - $245,800
- T19: Russell Henley - $245,800
- T24: Eric Cole - $167,000
- T24: Aaron Rai - $167,000
- T24: Ludvig Aberg - $167,000
- T24: Austin Eckroat - $167,000
- T24: Chesson Hadley - $167,000
- T29: Wyndham Clark - $134,000
- T29: Sungjae Im - $134,000
- T29: Viktor Hovland - $134,000
- T29: Zach Johnson - $134,000
- T33: Luke List - $109,000
- T33: Cam Davis - $109,000
- T33: Callum Tarren - $109,000
- T33: Gary Woodland - $109,000
- T33: Ryan Palmer - $109,000
- T38: Nick Hardy - $83,000
- T38: Chad Ramey - $83,000
- T38: Kyle Reifers - $83,000
- T38: Tom Kim - $83,000
- T38: Kelly Kraft - $83,000
- T38: Sepp Straka - $83,000
- T38: Michael Kim - $83,000
- T45: Davis Riley - $61,200
- T45: Jason Day - $61,200
- T45: Tony Finau - $61,200
- T45: Andrew Putnam - $61,200
- T49: Kevin Yu - $51,533
- T49: Russell Knox - $51,533
- T49: Matt Fitzpatrick - $51,533
- T52: Sahith Theegala - $47,900
- T52: Webb Simpson - $47,900
- T52: Kevin Tway - $47,900
- T52: Zecheng Dou - $47,900
- T56: Justin Suh - $46,000
- T56: Brett Stegmaier - $46,000
- T56: Harry Hall - $46,000
- T56: David Lipsky - $46,000
- T60: Cameron Young - $44,600
- T60: Harris English - $44,600
- T60: Tom Hoge - $44,600
- 63: Ben Martin - $43,800
- T64: Andy Svoboda - $43,200
- T64: Stephan Jaeger - $43,200
- 66: Ryan Blaum - $42,600
- 67: Andrew Landry - $42,200
After a successful Travelers Championship outing, the PGA Tour is now headed to Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.