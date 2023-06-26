Who won Travelers Championship 2023? Final leaderboard explored

American Keegan Bradley proved to be the most stable player at the 2023 Travelers Championship and took the title with a score of -23. Bradley won his sixth PGA Tour title in his home region, New England.

Keegan Bradley showed great consistency throughout the tournament. During the four rounds of the Travelers Championship, he only made four bogeys, three of them on his last nine holes.

He made a total of 27 birdies, and played seven of his eight 9-hole segments under par. In addition, he played one with 30 strokes, and another with 29; truly remarkable figures for the Travelers Championship winner.

He based his game on his ability to reach the green and the effectiveness of his putting. He finished first of the Travelers Championship in stroke gained (SG), approach to green with 7.287, and with the putter, with a very high 7.036. This was enough for him to also finish in first place in SG total, with 7.036.

Second place went to Zac Blair and Brian Harman, both with -20. Blair climbed 13 places with the best fourth round of all (-8). Blair capitalized on the stability shown throughout the Travelers Championship (66-66-64-64).

Another who closed strong was world-ranked No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who had a round of -5 to move up three places and finish T4. He solidifies his position as the most steady performer.

Scheffler was joined in fourth place by Patrick Cantlay and Chez Reavie, who return to a Top 5. Cantlay had not placed in the top five of a tournament since April (Zurich Classic of New Orleans), while for Reavie it is the first Top 5 of the season.

Denny McCarthy, who was leading the tournament for much of it, finished in T7, mainly due to his third round of 70. McCarthy shared position with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy.

2023 Travelers Championship Final Leaderboard

Below is the final leaderboard for the 2023 Travelers Championship:

1 Keegan Bradley -23

T2 Zac Blair -20

T2 Brian Harman -20

T4 Scottie Scheffer -19

T4 Patrick Cantlay -19

T4 Chez Reavie -19

T7 Denny McCarthy -18

T7 Rory Mcliroy -18

T9 Min Woo Lee -17

T9 Corey Conners -17

T9 Alex Smalley -17

T9 Justin Thomas -17

T13 Hideki Matsuyama -16

T13 Rickie Fowler -16

T15 Emiliano Grillo -15

T15 Carson Young -15

T15 Doug Ghim -15

T15 Lucas Herbert -15

T19 Russell Henley -14

T19 Shane Lowry -14

T19 Greyson Sigg -14

T19 Xander Schauffele -14

T19 Adam Scott -14

T24 Eric Cole -13

T24 Chesson Hadley -13

T24 Aaron Rai -13

T24 Austin Eckroat -13

T24 Ludvig Aberg -13

T29 Zach Johnson -12

T29 Viktor Hovland -12

T29 Wyndham Clark -12

T29 Sungjae Im -12

T33 Cam Davis -11

T33 Luke List -11

T33 Gary Woodland -11

T33 Ryan Palmer -11

T33 Callum Tarren -11

T38 Tom Kim -10

T38 Kelly Kraft -10

T38 Sepp Straka -10

T38 Chad Ramey -10

T38 Kyle Reifers -10

T38 Nick Hardy -10

T38 Michael Kim -10

T45 Davis Riley -9

T45 Andrew Putnam -9

T45 Jason Day -9

T45 Tony Finau -9

T49 Russell Knox -8

T49 Matt Fitzpatrick -8

T52 Kevin Yu -7

T52 Webb Simpson -7

T52 Zecheng Dou -7

T52 Kevin Tway -7

T52 Sahith Theegala -7

T56 Brett Stegmaier -6

T56 Justin Suh -6

T56 Harry Hall -6

T56 David Lipsky -6

T60 Cameron Young -5

T60 Harris English -5

T60 Tom Hoge -5

63 Ben Martin -4

T64 Andy Svoboda -3

T64 Stephan Jaeger -3

66 Ryan Blaum -2

67 Andrew Landry +2

